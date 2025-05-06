Matches (31)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
T20 Women’s County Cup (13)

Netherlands vs U.A.E., 61st Match at Amstelveen, WCL 2, May 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

61st Match, Amstelveen, May 06, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
NetherlandsNetherlands
16952200.290
8
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
1221004-1.350
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MP O'Dowd
10 M • 302 Runs • 33.56 Avg • 66.96 SR
SA Edwards
10 M • 280 Runs • 35 Avg • 77.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Dutt
9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.59 Econ • 31.2 SR
PA van Meekeren
7 M • 15 Wkts • 3.83 Econ • 21.8 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
NED
UAE
Player
Role
Scott Edwards † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Noah Croes 
Batter
Bas de Leede 
Batting Allrounder
Aryan Dutt 
Bowler
Vivian Kingma 
Bowler
Fred Klaassen 
Bowler
Kyle Klein 
Bowler
Michael Levitt 
Top order Batter
Zach Lion-Cachet 
Bowling Allrounder
Teja Nidamanuru 
Allrounder
Max O'Dowd 
Opening Batter
Shariz Ahmad 
Bowler
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Paul van Meekeren 
Bowler
Vikramjit Singh 
Opening Batter
Match details
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4465
Match days6 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

