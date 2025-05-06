Matches (31)
Netherlands vs U.A.E., 61st Match at Amstelveen, WCL 2, May 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
61st Match, Amstelveen, May 06, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Netherlands
L
NR
W
A
W
U.A.E.
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NED10 M • 302 Runs • 33.56 Avg • 66.96 SR
NED10 M • 280 Runs • 35 Avg • 77.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NED9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.59 Econ • 31.2 SR
7 M • 15 Wkts • 3.83 Econ • 21.8 SR
Squad
NED
UAE
Match details
|VRA Ground, Amstelveen
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4465
|Match days
|6 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI
For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game
Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract
The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end
Stuart Law let go as USA head coach
"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket
Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain
Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November