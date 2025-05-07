Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
United vs Gladiators, 26th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match (N), Rawalpindi, May 07, 2025, Pakistan Super League
What will be the toss result?
IU Win & Bat
QG Win & Bat
IU Win & Bowl
QG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
United
W
W
L
L
L
Gladiators
W
W
W
NR
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 320 Runs • 40 Avg • 151.65 SR
IU8 M • 233 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 143.82 SR
10 M • 194 Runs • 27.71 Avg • 121.25 SR
QG8 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 189.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 15 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 10.4 SR
IU9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 13.71 SR
QG10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 15.64 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 10.86 Econ • 8.92 SR
Squad
IU
QG
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|7 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English