Stats - Quetta Gladiators record the highest total in PSL history

Runs scored by Gladiators in their last ten overs on Wednesday, the joint-most by any team between 11th and 20th overs in a PSL innings. Lahore Qalandars also scored 160 against Zalmi in 2023.

Percentage of runs that Rossouw scored through boundaries, the highest for a centurion in the PSL. The previous highest was 85% by Usman Khan, who scored 120 with 102 runs in boundaries, against Gladiators in 2023

Number of sixes hit by Nawaz during his unbeaten 100, the most by any batter for Gladiators in a PSL innings.

Centuries for Rossouw in the PSL, the joint-most by any batter, alongside Kamran Akmal and Usman Khan. All three hundreds by Rossouw have come in 44 or fewer deliveries

Hundreds for Rossouw in T20 cricket. Only two men have scored more - Chris Gayle (22) and Babar (11), while Virat Kohli also has nine.

Number of 250-plus totals in the PSL, all of which have come at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Rawalpindi is one of seven venues to have hosted three 250-plus totals in men's T20s.

4 Consecutive defeats for United, including their record defeat on Wednesday. This is the first instance of them losing four on the trot in the PSL. United started PSL 2025 with five consecutive wins, extending their winning streak to ten matches as they won their last five in 2024. It is the longest winning streak for any team in the league's history.