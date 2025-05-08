Stats - Quetta Gladiators record the highest total in PSL history
They made 263 with Rossouw and Nawaz scoring centuries in the same innings, which was a first for the league
263 for 3 Quetta Gladiators' total against Islamabad United is the highest by any team in the PSL. Gladiators were on the receiving end of the previous highest total - 262 for 3 by Multan Sultans in 2023, also in Rawalpindi. This is also the highest total by any team in men's T20s in Pakistan.
1 Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz are the first pair to score hundreds in the same innings in the PSL. They are only the tenth pair in men's T20s to score centuries in the same innings.
Two players scored hundreds in a PSL match twice before: Babar Azam for Peshawar Zalmi and Jason Roy for Gladiators in 2023, and Mohammad Rizwan for Sultans and James Vince for Karachi Kings earlier this year.
160 Runs scored by Gladiators in their last ten overs on Wednesday, the joint-most by any team between 11th and 20th overs in a PSL innings. Lahore Qalandars also scored 160 against Zalmi in 2023.
88.46 Percentage of runs that Rossouw scored through boundaries, the highest for a centurion in the PSL. The previous highest was 85% by Usman Khan, who scored 120 with 102 runs in boundaries, against Gladiators in 2023.
9 Number of sixes hit by Nawaz during his unbeaten 100, the most by any batter for Gladiators in a PSL innings.
3 Centuries for Rossouw in the PSL, the joint-most by any batter, alongside Kamran Akmal and Usman Khan. All three hundreds by Rossouw have come in 44 or fewer deliveries.
9 Hundreds for Rossouw in T20 cricket. Only two men have scored more - Chris Gayle (22) and Babar (11), while Virat Kohli also has nine.
56 Imad Wasim's score while batting at No. 9 for United on Wednesday. It is the highest individual score batting at No. 8 or lower in the PSL.
3 Number of 250-plus totals in the PSL, all of which have come at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Rawalpindi is one of seven venues to have hosted three 250-plus totals in men's T20s.
4 Consecutive defeats for United, including their record defeat on Wednesday. This is the first instance of them losing four on the trot in the PSL. United started PSL 2025 with five consecutive wins, extending their winning streak to ten matches as they won their last five in 2024. It is the longest winning streak for any team in the league's history.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo