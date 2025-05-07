PSL to continue despite Pakistan-India border tensions

The PSL 2025 is set to continue despite mounting tensions between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of missile strikes carried out by the Indian army in the early hours of Wednesday on sites across the border in Pakistan. The Indian government said the operation was its response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir in April, in which 26 civilians were killed. Pakistan, which has denied involvement in the attack, claims the missile strikes caused 26 casualties and that it shot down Indian aircraft in response.

In a brief statement that made no mention of overnight events, the PCB confirmed that the league would carry on as scheduled. While Tuesday was a rest day in the tournament, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are scheduled to play on Wednesday night in Rawalpindi , which will also host the next three games.

ESPNcricinfo understands there is mixed opinion among English players at the PSL, with some considering leaving and others wanting to stay. The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) has been in regular contact with the 15-person contingent. Security and government advice remains that the situation has not changed in the locations where the PSL is taking place, though it is being monitored closely.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also said it was "closely monitoring the evolving security situation", but for now has allowed their two players currently at the PSL - Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain - to stay in Pakistan.

"The safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) remain the Board's top priority," a BCB statement said. "BCB President Faruque Ahmed is also personally keeping track of the developments and has spoken directly with PSL CEO Salman Naseer and Rishad to ensure the players' safety and peace of mind. The BCB appreciates the cooperation extended by the PCB and the Bangladesh High Commission and will continue to assess the situation."