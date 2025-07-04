Matches (22)
Seattle vs Washington, 26th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
26th Match (N), Lauderhill, July 04, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext

Washington chose to field.

Live
Scorecard
Live Stats
Playing XI
Table
Bet
Match centre Ground time: 19:33
Playing XI
SEO
WSF
Player
Role
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Sikandar Raza (c)
Batting Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
Jasdeep Singh 
Bowler
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
TossWashington Freedom, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days4 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
U.S.A.
Jermaine Lindo
U.S.A.
Vijaya Mallela
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Wilson
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Taufel
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Boult's four-for and Monank, Pooran fifties make it a canter for MI New York

Sherfane Rutherford's 44-ball 86 was the only bright spot for Los Angeles Knight Riders, whose MLC 2025 campaign is now all but over

Boult's four-for and Monank, Pooran fifties make it a canter for MI New York

Ranjane, Ferreira hit quick 30s to lift Texas Super Kings to No. 2

Nandre Burger struck twice in the opening over of the chase to take the wind out of the Washington Freedom chase

Ranjane, Ferreira hit quick 30s to lift Texas Super Kings to No. 2

Hetmyer heroics give Orcas third straight win

His unbeaten 78 off 37 balls consigned San Francisco Unicorns to their second loss in a row

Hetmyer heroics give Orcas third straight win

Du Plessis, Ferreira and Hosein script thumping Super Kings win

Pollard's 39-ball 70 gave MI New York some hope in their 224-run chase, but it was too little and far too late

Du Plessis, Ferreira and Hosein script thumping Super Kings win

Jones and Hetmyer give Orcas second win, push Knight Riders to the bottom

It was Seattle Orcas' second win of the season, and lifted them to No. 4; Los Angeles Knight Riders, meanwhile, have now lost six of their seven games

Jones and Hetmyer give Orcas second win, push Knight Riders to the bottom
Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF972141.527
TSK963121.485
WSF862120.284
SEO8356-1.316
MI NY8264-0.484
LAKR8172-1.677
Full Table