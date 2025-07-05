Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)
RESULT
26th Match (N), Lauderhill, July 04, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas

#5

82
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom

#1

(9.2/20 ov, T:83) 86/2

Washington won by 8 wickets (with 64 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/12
glenn-maxwell
Cricinfo's MVP
52.06 ptsImpact List
glenn-maxwell
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Maxwell and Netravalkar set up Freedom's demolition of Orcas

Heinrich Klaasen was the only batter to resist as Orcas were bowled out for 82, which took Freedom just 9.2 overs to overhaul

Glenn Maxwell had three wickets inside the powerplay, Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2025, Lauderhill, July 4, 2025

Glenn Maxwell had three wickets inside the powerplay  •  Sportzpics for MLC

Washington Freedom 86 for 2 (Mukhtar 36*, Ravindra 32, Jasdeep 1-11) beat Seattle Orcas 82 (Klaasen 48, Maxwell 3-12, Netravalkar 3-13, Edwards 3-19) by eight wickets
Shimron Hetmyer had done it three games in a row for Seattle Orcas, but couldn't on this occasion, against Washington Freedom. That Orcas batting line-up, which had stuttered and stumbled to five losses in a row before Hetmyer took charge, went back to being incompetent as Hetmyer had an off-day, putting up a paltry 82. It took Freedom just 9.2 overs to complete the chase and climb back to No. 2 on the MLC 2025 points table.
Freedom won the toss, bowled, and Saurabh Netravalkar struck first ball, sending back Shayan Jahangir. Next over, Glenn Maxwell had Aaron Jones' number. Netravalkar got rid of Sikandar Raza in the third over. First ball of the fourth, Maxwell sent back Steven Taylor. And Maxwell then finished the powerplay with Kyle Mayers' wicket, leaving Orcas at 21 for 5 after six overs.
Those three wickets gave Maxwell, who finished up by bowling the tenth, figures of 3 for 12 from four, while Netravalkar, who came back to bowl the 16th and got the wicket of Jasdeep Singh, the ninth of the innings, returned 3-13. Jack Edwards was the other major wicket-taker for Freedom, finishing with 3 for 19, including the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen, the only Orcas batter to put up a fight before becoming last man out for a 39-ball 48.
The chase was a straightforward one even though Raza saw the back of Mitchell Owen in the third over. By the end of the powerplay, Rachin Ravindra and Mukhtar Ahmed had taken Freedom to 50 for 1, leaving just 37 runs to get from 14 overs. They needed just 3.2 more, as Ravindra scored 32 from 23 before becoming the next batter out, and Mukhtar remained unbeaten on a 21-ball 36.
For Orcas, despite the big defeat, the three-match winning run has kept them in the fray for the playoffs. They are still at No. 4, though after nine games, as opposed to fifth-placed MI New York, who are one win behind but with a game in hand.
Mukhtar AhmedJack EdwardsRachin RavindraHeinrich KlaasenSaurabh NetravalkarGlenn MaxwellWashington FreedomSeattle OrcasSeattle vs WashingtonMajor League Cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
WSF 100%
SEOWSF
100%50%100%SEO InningsWSF Innings

Over 10 • WSF 86/2

Washington won by 8 wickets (with 64 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Washington Innings
Player NameRB
MJ Owen
bowled68
R Ravindra
caught3223
Mukhtar Ahmed
not out3621
AGS Gous
not out85
Extras(b 2, nb 1, w 1)
Total86(2 wkts; 9.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
WSF1082160.954
TSK1073141.603
SF1073141.330
MI NY10376-0.518
SEO10376-1.842
LAKR10284-1.320
Full Table