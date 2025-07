Maxwell and Netravalkar set up Freedom's demolition of Orcas

Those three wickets gave Maxwell, who finished up by bowling the tenth, figures of 3 for 12 from four, while Netravalkar, who came back to bowl the 16th and got the wicket of Jasdeep Singh, the ninth of the innings, returned 3-13. Jack Edwards was the other major wicket-taker for Freedom, finishing with 3 for 19, including the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen , the only Orcas batter to put up a fight before becoming last man out for a 39-ball 48.