RESULT
1st Match (N), Oakland, June 12, 2025, Major League Cricket
Prev
Next
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns

#1

269/5
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom

#2

(13.1/20 ov, T:270) 146

SF won by 123 runs

Player Of The Match
151 (51)
finn-allen
Cricinfo's MVP
221.01 ptsImpact List
finn-allen
Report

Allen's 51-ball 151 consigns Freedom to 123-run defeat in MLC 2025 opener

Allen, who hit 19 sixes, led San Francisco Unicorns to 269 for 5, which was 123 too many for defending champions Washington Freedom

ESPNcricinfo staff
13-Jun-2025 • 1 hr ago
Finn Allen brought up his 150 off just 50 balls, San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2025, Oakland, June 13, 2025

Finn Allen brought up his 150 off just 50 balls  •  Sportzpics for MLC

San Francisco Unicorns 269 for 5 (Allen 151, Hassan 38*, Edwards 2-39) beat Washington Freedom 146 (Ravindra 42, Owen 39, Rauf 3-30, Hassan 3-38) by 123 runs
For a little while in Washington Freedom's chase against San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC 2025 opener, it looked like we might be in for something special. As it turned out, all the special stuff was already done in the first half by Finn Allen, whose record-breaking 51-ball 151 powered Unicorns to 269 for 5, and despite a promising start, scoreboard pressure told on Freedom, who eventually went down by a massive 123 runs.
Freedom, the defending champions, got what they wanted after they won the toss and opted to field, Jack Edwards getting rid of Tim Seifert and Jake Fraser-McGurk falling to Saurabh Netravalkar inside the powerplay. But Allen was already looking ominous, and the six-over phase ended with Unicorns on a solid 67 for 2.
The real mayhem, though, came in the middle overs. The seventh over, bowled by Mitchell Owen, went for just four runs, but Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Finn's partner, set the agenda in the next, taking Rachin Ravindra for 24 runs - with four consecutive sixes. Allen then hit Owen for three sixes in the next over, which went for 21, and was followed by 12, 20, 12, 12 and 22 in the next five, as Unicorns got to 194 for 3 after 14. At that stage, with Allen past his century - he got there off 34 balls - even 300 wasn't out of the question.
Allen didn't let up, and reached his 150 off just 50 balls on the last ball of the 17th over, but the scoring rate had fallen - only in comparison, of course - a little bit by then, and Allen's dismissal for 151 off the first ball of the 18th meant Unicorns would need a new star to keep them going.
Hassan Khan was that man. He hit three fours and three sixes in an 18-ball 38 not out, and though not 300, Unicorns' 269 was still a huge score, studded with records: no one has hit more sixes in a T20 innings than Allen's 19, no one has scored 150 in a T20 quicker than Allen, no one has scored more runs in an MLC match than Allen, among other records.
Owen and Ravindra were quick off the blocks for Freedom in their chase. In fact, where Unicorns got 67 for 2 in the powerplay, Freedom had 89 for 1. The wicket of Ravindra, though, appeared to hurt the momentum, since he was going faster than Owen at that stage.
The flourish at the start had come from Owen, who was on 36 from 13 by the end of the third over. But Ravindra then got going, hitting Xavier Bartlett for four sixes off the first four balls in a 25-run over. But he was dismissed by Liam Plunkett in the sixth, and Owen went in the seventh, and then it was steadily downhill for Freedom.
Edwards, the No. 3, and Ben Sears, the No. 10, were the only others to get into double figures as Freedom hurtled towards the inevitable, folding for 146 in 13.1 overs. Haris Rauf and Hassan picked up three wickets each for Unicorns, while Carmi le Roux got two.
Unicorns next play on Saturday afternoon local time, against Los Angeles Knight Riders, while Freedom are in action later the same day, against Seattle Orcas.
Finn AllenHassan KhanWashington FreedomSan Francisco UnicornsSF vs WashingtonMajor League Cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
SF 100%
SFWSF
100%50%100%SF InningsWSF Innings

Over 14 • WSF 146/10

Saurabh Netravalkar c †Seifert b Haris Rauf 9 (7b 1x4 0x6) SR: 128.57
W
SF won by 123 runs
Washington Innings
Player NameRB
MJ Owen
run out3920
R Ravindra
caught4217
J Edwards
caught217
GJ Maxwell
lbw54
GD Phillips
bowled03
AGS Gous
caught22
AJ Pienaar
caught24
Mukhtar Ahmed
caught12
IG Holland
caught64
BV Sears
not out1510
SN Netravalkar
caught97
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total146(10 wkts; 13.1 ovs)
Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF11026.150
WSF1010-6.150
LAKR-----
MI NY-----
SEO-----
TSK-----
Full Table