Allen's 51-ball 151 consigns Freedom to 123-run defeat in MLC 2025 opener
Allen, who hit 19 sixes, led San Francisco Unicorns to 269 for 5, which was 123 too many for defending champions Washington Freedom
Allen, who hit 19 sixes, led San Francisco Unicorns to 269 for 5, which was 123 too many for defending champions Washington Freedom
Over 14 • WSF 146/10
|Player Name
|R
|B
|run out
|39
|20
|caught
|42
|17
|caught
|21
|7
|lbw
|5
|4
|bowled
|0
|3
|caught
|2
|2
|caught
|2
|4
|caught
|1
|2
|caught
|6
|4
|not out
|15
|10
|caught
|9
|7
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
|Total
|146(10 wkts; 13.1 ovs)