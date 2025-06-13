Matches (10)
SF vs Washington, 1st Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), Oakland, June 12, 2025, Major League Cricket
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Fri, 13 Jun
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
San Francisco UnicornsSan Francisco Unicorns
------
Washington FreedomWashington Freedom
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
FH Allen
9 M • 306 Runs • 34 Avg • 187.73 SR
Hassan Khan
9 M • 204 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 143.66 SR
SPD Smith
9 M • 336 Runs • 56 Avg • 148.67 SR
GJ Maxwell
8 M • 153 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 164.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hassan Khan
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 13.2 SR
BL Couch
4 M • 5 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 13.6 SR
SN Netravalkar
7 M • 15 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 10.53 SR
R Ravindra
6 M • 12 Wkts • 4.81 Econ • 7.58 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
SF
WSF
Player
Role
Corey Anderson (c)
Batting Allrounder
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Juanoy Drysdale 
Allrounder
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Karima Gore 
Bowler
Hammad Azam 
Middle order Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 
Allrounder
Carmi le Roux 
Bowler
Liam Plunkett 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Callum Stow 
Bowler
Match details
Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
Series
Season2025
Match days12 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News

MLC 2025: Pooran and Maxwell to lead MI New York and Washington Freedom respectively

Corey Anderson (San Francisco Unicorns), Heinrich Klaasen (Seattle Orcas) and Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings) will continue to lead their teams

MLC 2025: Pooran and Maxwell to lead MI New York and Washington Freedom respectively

MLC hopeful of Afghanistan players' participation after Trump's travel ban

A league official was hopeful MLC will be classified as a 'major sporting event' which would ease any concerns about the participation of the players

MLC hopeful of Afghanistan players' participation after Trump's travel ban

Washington Freedom eyeing Smith for brief appearance between Tests

There is potential for Steven Smith to squeeze in two matches before joining the Australia squad in West Indies after playing in the WTC final

Washington Freedom eyeing Smith for brief appearance between Tests

Bartlett's new-ball skills earn MLC deal with San Francisco Unicorns

The fast bowler is currently at the IPL and has made a promising start to his Australia career

Bartlett's new-ball skills earn MLC deal with San Francisco Unicorns

Seifert and Mitchell add to New Zealand flavour in MLC 2025

Seifert will reunite with Finn Allen and Corey Anderson at San Francisco Unicorns, who finished runners-up in 2024

Seifert and Mitchell add to New Zealand flavour in MLC 2025
