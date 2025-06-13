Matches (10)
SF vs Washington, 1st Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (N), Oakland, June 12, 2025, Major League Cricket
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SF
W
W
L
W
L
Washington
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SF9 M • 306 Runs • 34 Avg • 187.73 SR
SF9 M • 204 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 143.66 SR
WSF9 M • 336 Runs • 56 Avg • 148.67 SR
WSF8 M • 153 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 164.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SF7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 13.2 SR
SF4 M • 5 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 13.6 SR
7 M • 15 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 10.53 SR
WSF6 M • 12 Wkts • 4.81 Econ • 7.58 SR
Squad
SF
WSF
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|12 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
