DC vs Central D, 1st Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st Match, Providence, July 10, 2025, Global Super League
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
165/7
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
(20 ov, T:166) 143/8

DC won by 22 runs

Player Of The Match
58* (37) & 4/13
shakib-al-hasan
Cricinfo's MVP
168.71 ptsImpact List
shakib-al-hasan
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Dubai Capitals 165/7(20 overs)
Shakib Al Hasan
58* (37)
Angus Schaw
3/27 (4)
Sediqullah Atal
41 (25)
Blair Tickner
2/27 (4)
Central Districts 143/8(20 overs)
Tom Bruce
34 (39)
Shakib Al Hasan
4/13 (4)
Dane Cleaver
21 (18)
Khuzaima Tanveer
2/28 (3)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Shakib Al Hasan
DC168.7158(37)71.5481.284/134.1287.43
Angus Schaw
CD56.640(1)0- 0.193/273.1256.83
Sediqullah Atal
DC56.0841(25)49.4556.08---
Blair Tickner
CD34.66---2/271.8134.66
Jesse Bootan
DC32.720(11)26.4432.7---
end of over 206 runs • 2 wickets
CD: 143/8CRR: 7.15 
Ajaz Patel4 (2b 1x4)
Matthew Forde0 (0b)
Khuzaima Tanveer 3-0-28-2
Dominic Drakes 4-0-26-1
19.6
Khuzaima Tanveer to Patel, no run
19.5
4
Khuzaima Tanveer to Patel, FOUR runs
19.4
W
Khuzaima Tanveer to Schaw, OUT
Angus Schaw lbw b Khuzaima Tanveer 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
19.3
W
Khuzaima Tanveer to Doug Bracewell, OUT
Doug Bracewell c Alleyne b Khuzaima Tanveer 16 (13b 3x4 0x6) SR: 123.07
19.2
Khuzaima Tanveer to Doug Bracewell, no run
19.1
2
Khuzaima Tanveer to Doug Bracewell, 2 runs
end of over 1910 runs • 1 wicket
CD: 137/6CRR: 7.21 RRR: 29.00 • Need 29 from 6b
Doug Bracewell14 (10b 3x4)
Dominic Drakes 4-0-26-1
Kaleem Sana 3-0-21-0
18.6
W
Drakes to Bruce, OUT
Tom Bruce c Gulbadin Naib b Drakes 34 (39b 3x4 0x6) SR: 87.17
18.5
1lb
Drakes to Doug Bracewell, 1 leg bye
18.4
4
Drakes to Doug Bracewell, FOUR runs
18.3
4
Drakes to Doug Bracewell, FOUR runs
18.2
Drakes to Doug Bracewell, no run
18.1
1
Drakes to Bruce, 1 run
end of over 1811 runs
CD: 127/5CRR: 7.05 RRR: 19.50 • Need 39 from 12b
Doug Bracewell6 (6b 1x4)
Tom Bruce33 (37b 3x4)
Kaleem Sana 3-0-21-0
Shakib Al Hasan 4-1-13-4
17.6
Kaleem Sana to Doug Bracewell, no run
17.5
Kaleem Sana to Doug Bracewell, no run
17.4
2
Kaleem Sana to Doug Bracewell, 2 runs
17.3
4
Kaleem Sana to Doug Bracewell, FOUR runs
17.2
1lb
Kaleem Sana to Bruce, 1 leg bye
17.1
4
Kaleem Sana to Bruce, FOUR runs
end of over 173 runs • 1 wicket
CD: 116/5CRR: 6.82 RRR: 16.66 • Need 50 from 18b
Doug Bracewell0 (2b)
Tom Bruce29 (35b 2x4)
Shakib Al Hasan 4-1-13-4
Khuzaima Tanveer 2-0-22-0
16.6
Shakib to Doug Bracewell, no run
16.5
Shakib to Doug Bracewell, no run
Best performances - batters
Shakib Al Hasan
58 runs (37)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
89%
Sediqullah Atal
41 runs (25)
4 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
8 runs
0 four1 six
Control
84%
Best performances - bowlers
Shakib Al Hasan
O
4
M
1
R
13
W
4
ECO
3.25
RHB
2W
2W
AR Schaw
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
6.75
RHB
1W
2W
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
TossCentral Districts, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
DC
Shakib Al Hasan
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.10
Match days10 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
T20 debut
Aryaman Varma
Aryaman Varma
Jesse Bootan
Jesse Bootan
Jordan Johnson
Jordan Johnson
Umpires
West Indies
Carl TuckettDRS
West Indies
Chris WrightDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Ryan Banwarie
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
PointsDubai Capitals 2, Central Districts 0
Language
English
Win Probability
DC 100%
DCCD
100%50%100%DC InningsCD Innings

Over 20 • CD 143/8

Doug Bracewell c Alleyne b Khuzaima Tanveer 16 (13b 3x4 0x6) SR: 123.07
W
Angus Schaw lbw b Khuzaima Tanveer 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
W
DC won by 22 runs
Central D Innings
Player NameRB
WA Young
lbw1916
D Cleaver
bowled2118
D Foxcroft
lbw02
TC Bruce
caught3439
JA Clarkson
bowled1210
W Clark
bowled2019
DAJ Bracewell
caught1613
MW Forde
not out00
AR Schaw
lbw01
AY Patel
not out42
Extras(b 5, lb 7, w 5)
Total143(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
