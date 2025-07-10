Matches (20)
GSL (3)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (11)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
MLC (1)
DC vs Central D, 1st Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
1st Match, Providence, July 10, 2025, Global Super League
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
CD Win & Bat
35%
DC Win & Bat
37%
CD Win & Bowl
12%
DC Win & Bowl
16%
1.5K votes
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Dubai Capitals • 165/7(20 overs)
58* (37)
3/27 (4)
41 (25)
2/27 (4)
Central Districts • 143/8(20 overs)
34 (39)
4/13 (4)
21 (18)
2/28 (3)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|DC
|168.71
|58(37)
|71.54
|81.28
|4/13
|4.12
|87.43
|CD
|56.64
|0(1)
|0
|- 0.19
|3/27
|3.12
|56.83
|DC
|56.08
|41(25)
|49.45
|56.08
|-
|-
|-
|CD
|34.66
|-
|-
|-
|2/27
|1.81
|34.66
|DC
|32.7
|20(11)
|26.44
|32.7
|-
|-
|-
end of over 206 runs • 2 wickets
CD: 143/8CRR: 7.15
Ajaz Patel4 (2b 1x4)
Matthew Forde0 (0b)
Khuzaima Tanveer 3-0-28-2
Dominic Drakes 4-0-26-1
19.6
•
Khuzaima Tanveer to Patel, no run
19.5
4
Khuzaima Tanveer to Patel, FOUR runs
19.4
W
Khuzaima Tanveer to Schaw, OUT
Angus Schaw lbw b Khuzaima Tanveer 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
19.3
W
Khuzaima Tanveer to Doug Bracewell, OUT
Doug Bracewell c Alleyne b Khuzaima Tanveer 16 (13b 3x4 0x6) SR: 123.07
19.2
•
Khuzaima Tanveer to Doug Bracewell, no run
19.1
2
Khuzaima Tanveer to Doug Bracewell, 2 runs
end of over 1910 runs • 1 wicket
CD: 137/6CRR: 7.21 • RRR: 29.00 • Need 29 from 6b
Doug Bracewell14 (10b 3x4)
Dominic Drakes 4-0-26-1
Kaleem Sana 3-0-21-0
18.6
W
Drakes to Bruce, OUT
Tom Bruce c Gulbadin Naib b Drakes 34 (39b 3x4 0x6) SR: 87.17
18.5
1lb
Drakes to Doug Bracewell, 1 leg bye
18.4
4
Drakes to Doug Bracewell, FOUR runs
18.3
4
Drakes to Doug Bracewell, FOUR runs
18.2
•
Drakes to Doug Bracewell, no run
18.1
1
Drakes to Bruce, 1 run
end of over 1811 runs
CD: 127/5CRR: 7.05 • RRR: 19.50 • Need 39 from 12b
Doug Bracewell6 (6b 1x4)
Tom Bruce33 (37b 3x4)
Kaleem Sana 3-0-21-0
Shakib Al Hasan 4-1-13-4
17.6
•
Kaleem Sana to Doug Bracewell, no run
17.5
•
Kaleem Sana to Doug Bracewell, no run
17.4
2
Kaleem Sana to Doug Bracewell, 2 runs
17.3
4
Kaleem Sana to Doug Bracewell, FOUR runs
17.2
1lb
Kaleem Sana to Bruce, 1 leg bye
17.1
4
Kaleem Sana to Bruce, FOUR runs
end of over 173 runs • 1 wicket
CD: 116/5CRR: 6.82 • RRR: 16.66 • Need 50 from 18b
Doug Bracewell0 (2b)
Tom Bruce29 (35b 2x4)
Shakib Al Hasan 4-1-13-4
Khuzaima Tanveer 2-0-22-0
16.6
•
Shakib to Doug Bracewell, no run
16.5
•
Shakib to Doug Bracewell, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
58 runs (37)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
89%
41 runs (25)
4 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
8 runs
0 four1 six
Control
84%
Best performances - bowlers
O
4
M
1
R
13
W
4
ECO
3.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
2W
CD
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Toss
|Central Districts, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.10
|Match days
|10 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
Carl TuckettDRS
Chris WrightDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Dubai Capitals 2, Central Districts 0
Language
English
Win Probability
DC 100%
DCCD100%50%100%
Over 20 • CD 143/8
Doug Bracewell c Alleyne b Khuzaima Tanveer 16 (13b 3x4 0x6) SR: 123.07
W
Angus Schaw lbw b Khuzaima Tanveer 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0DC won by 22 runs
W
Powered by Smart Stats
Central D Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|19
|16
|bowled
|21
|18
|lbw
|0
|2
|caught
|34
|39
|bowled
|12
|10
|bowled
|20
|19
|caught
|16
|13
|not out
|0
|0
|lbw
|0
|1
|not out
|4
|2
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 7, w 5)
|Total
|143(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>