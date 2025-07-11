Matches (20)
RESULT
1st Match, Providence, July 10, 2025, Global Super League
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
165/7
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
(20 ov, T:166) 143/8

DC won by 22 runs

Player Of The Match
58* (37) & 4/13
shakib-al-hasan
Cricinfo's MVP
168.71 ptsImpact List
shakib-al-hasan
Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals

He top-scored from No. 5, with seven fours and one six, and left too much for the Central Districts batters to do

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Jul-2025 • 3 hrs ago
Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Dubai Capitals with an unbeaten 58, Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals, GSL 2025, Providence, July 10, 2025

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Dubai Capitals with an unbeaten 58  •  Ashley Allen/GSL T20

Dubai Capitals 165 for 7 (Shakib 58*, Atal 41, Schaw 3-27) beat Central Districts 143 for 8 (Truce 34, Shakib 4-13) by 22 runs
Shakib Al Hasan starred with bat and ball for Dubai Capitals to give the ILT20 champions a winning start in the Global Super League (GSL) over the Central Districts of New Zealand.
Shakib first held fort in the middle-order as he struck seven fours and a six in his unbeaten 37-ball 58 from No. 5 to help Capitals post 165 for 7 in their 20 overs. Then with the ball, he dismissed four of the top six batters in the CD line-up to derail their chase and finished 4 for 13 with an economy of 3.25.
In their batting innings, the Capitals had their base set courtesy opener Sediqullah Atal's 25-ball 41 but Angus Schaw's three-wicket burst through the middle overs dragged CD back. Despite the middle-overs wobble, Shakib combined with No. 7 Jesse Bootan (20) and No. 8 Dominic Drakes (11) to lift them to a respectable total.
CD made a promising start to the chase, with Will Young (19) and Dane Cleaver (21) adding 30 for the first wicket. But Shakib's two powerplay wickets - of Young and Dean Foxcroft - brought Capitals back. Shakib then bowled both Josh Clarkson and William Clark before UAE's Khuzaima Tanveer cleaned up the tail. CD captain Tom Bruce top-scored with 34.
Shakib Al HasanSediqullah AtalAngus SchawDubai CapitalsCentral DistrictsDC vs Central DGlobal Super League

Win Probability
DC 100%
DCCD
100%50%100%DC InningsCD Innings

Over 20 • CD 143/8

Doug Bracewell c Alleyne b Khuzaima Tanveer 16 (13b 3x4 0x6) SR: 123.07
W
Angus Schaw lbw b Khuzaima Tanveer 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
W
DC won by 22 runs
Central D Innings
Player NameRB
WA Young
lbw1916
D Cleaver
bowled2118
D Foxcroft
lbw02
TC Bruce
caught3439
JA Clarkson
bowled1210
W Clark
bowled2019
DAJ Bracewell
caught1613
MW Forde
not out00
AR Schaw
lbw01
AY Patel
not out42
Extras(b 5, lb 7, w 5)
Total143(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>