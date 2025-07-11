Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals

Shakib first held fort in the middle-order as he struck seven fours and a six in his unbeaten 37-ball 58 from No. 5 to help Capitals post 165 for 7 in their 20 overs. Then with the ball, he dismissed four of the top six batters in the CD line-up to derail their chase and finished 4 for 13 with an economy of 3.25.