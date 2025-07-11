Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals
He top-scored from No. 5, with seven fours and one six, and left too much for the Central Districts batters to do
Dubai Capitals 165 for 7 (Shakib 58*, Atal 41, Schaw 3-27) beat Central Districts 143 for 8 (Truce 34, Shakib 4-13) by 22 runs
Shakib Al Hasan starred with bat and ball for Dubai Capitals to give the ILT20 champions a winning start in the Global Super League (GSL) over the Central Districts of New Zealand.
Shakib first held fort in the middle-order as he struck seven fours and a six in his unbeaten 37-ball 58 from No. 5 to help Capitals post 165 for 7 in their 20 overs. Then with the ball, he dismissed four of the top six batters in the CD line-up to derail their chase and finished 4 for 13 with an economy of 3.25.
In their batting innings, the Capitals had their base set courtesy opener Sediqullah Atal's 25-ball 41 but Angus Schaw's three-wicket burst through the middle overs dragged CD back. Despite the middle-overs wobble, Shakib combined with No. 7 Jesse Bootan (20) and No. 8 Dominic Drakes (11) to lift them to a respectable total.
CD made a promising start to the chase, with Will Young (19) and Dane Cleaver (21) adding 30 for the first wicket. But Shakib's two powerplay wickets - of Young and Dean Foxcroft - brought Capitals back. Shakib then bowled both Josh Clarkson and William Clark before UAE's Khuzaima Tanveer cleaned up the tail. CD captain Tom Bruce top-scored with 34.