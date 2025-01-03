Rutherford blitzes Thunder to last-ball win over Scorchers

Sydney Thunder 179 for 6 (Warner 49, Gilkes 43, Rutherford 39*, Morris 3-22) beat Perth Scorchers 177 for 4 (Allen 68, Connolly 43*, Green 3-20) by four wickets

Sherfane Rutherford hit a boundary off the last ball as Sydney Thunder edged Perth Scorchers in a thrilling BBL match overshadowed by a horrible on-field collision involving Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams.

Needing 15 runs off the last over to chase down 178, Rutherford blasted veteran seamer Andrew Tye for three boundaries including a thick inside edge that raced past short fine-leg for the winning runs. He finished 39 not out from 19 balls and had help from debutant Hugh Weibgen, who came on as a concussion substitute.

After being sent in on a batting-friendly Optus Stadium, Scorchers were ignited by a second consecutive half-century from opener Finn Allen

But their innings in the 16th over was halted by 20 minutes after Bancroft and Sams collided in the outfield trying to get to a catch. Both players were concussed and sent to hospital, but conscious and talking.

The crowd of 46,471 is Scorchers' highest ever home attendance during the regular season.

David Warner goes up, and over, during his 33-ball 49 • Getty Images

Warner stars at the start, Rutherford at the close

He mixed inventiveness and power to help Thunder keep pace. Just before the drinks break, Warner sensed his move against legspinner Matthew Spoors, who was playing in his second BBL game. After reverse-sweeping him for a boundary, Warner was pinned on the pad by a quick delivery from Spoors, who mimics his bowling action on Rashid Khan. The lbw appeal was turned down, but Scorchers reviewed and Warner started to walk off the ground.

But ball tracking had the ball clipping the top of the leg stump and the decision stood, and Warner had to scurry back. He seemed intent to cash in before holing out, but Thunder received a lift in the back-end from Rutherford.

Weibgen had a tough initiation in his BBL debut but smashed a huge six off quick Jason Behrendorff in the penultimate over to leave Thunder needing 15 runs off the last over.

Rutherford stepped up and his winning blow triggered scenes of celebration from Thunder on the sidelines with Warner jumping for joy.

Cameron Bancroft left the field with a bloodied nose after the collision • Getty Images

The horrific Bancroft-Sams collision

Play was halted during Scorchers' innings after Bancroft and Sams clashed heads when they both tried to take an outfield catch to dismiss Cooper Connolly . Sams appeared to be knocked out cold and had to be stretchered off in a mini-ambulance, while Bancroft walked off with his nose bloodied.

It was a collision that evoked images of Steve Waugh and Jason Gillespie in Sri Lanka from 1999. Bancroft, who plays for Western Australia in domestic cricket, and Sams received a strong ovation from the fans as they left the field.

Having clawed back in the middle overs through spinners Chris Green and Tom Andrews, who combined for four wickets, Thunder were understandably rattled on resumption as Scorchers went big in the death overs.

Finn Allen was quick off the blocks and ended with a 31-ball 68 • Getty Images

Finn Allen fires again

Much like last season, Scorchers had endured top-order wobbles and struggled during the powerplay. With consecutive belligerent half-centuries, Allen has provided the necessary spark and Scorchers' batting-order looks much more imposing.

Having scored only ten runs in his first four innings, Allen exploded with 50 off 23 balls against Adelaide Strikers on New Year's Eve and he carried that form over much to the delight of a heaving crowd.

Allen started somewhat cautiously by his standards before smashing Lockie Ferguson into the second tier over square leg in a very high blow that almost sailed parallel to the headlights of the massive ground.

He dominated Scorchers' powerplay of 35 for no loss and continued to strike mighty blows in his favoured area down the ground. He did have some luck after being dropped on 30 by backpedalling wicketkeeper Sam Billings before reaching his half-century in style with a six off Rutherford.

Allen's fireworks were made even more notable with Matt Hurst and Aaron Hardie struggling with their timing.

He finally holed out in the 13th over, but Connolly and Nick Hobson once again batted well in tandem with a rapid 67-run partnership to lift Scorchers to a big total.

Chris Green got wickets off successive balls in the 13th over • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Lance Morris ramps up his speed

Lance Morris is known to be arguably the fastest bowler in Australia. He's been clocked at speeds over 150kph early in his career, but injuries in recent years have forced him to be careful going full bore.

Fit and firing, Morris has been ramping up his speeds, and after a sluggish start to the season - where he had the ignominy of being dropped - he has been a strong performer across Scorchers' past three matches.