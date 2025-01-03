Sixers stay on top after washout against Heat

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers - match abandoned

Rain was the only winner as the BBL game in Coffs Harbour between top-of-the-table Sydney Sixers and defending champions Brisbane Heat was washed out without any play.

The game was abandoned just over an hour after it was scheduled to start.

The point apiece for the no result put Sixers three points ahead of second-placed Perth Scorchers, who were scheduled to play Sydney Thunder later on Friday.

Heat, who beat Sixers in last season's final but lost to them in Brisbane last week, moved up to fifth with their point.

Rain had fallen over the north coast venue for several hours.

At one stage, it appeared to have almost ceased, but it intensified and forced the abandonment of the game to the disappointment of the several thousand fans who arrived at the ground.

Michael Neser had been scheduled to make his comeback from an hamstring injury suffered almost two months ago while playing for Australia A. Heat had also named wicketkeeper Tom Alsop in their squad, with the England Lions representative poised to make his season debut.