Matches (8)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)
Strikers vs Thunder, 25th Match at Adelaide, BBL, Jan 06 2026 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match (N), Adelaide, January 06, 2026, Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
AS Win & Bat
ST Win & Bat
AS Win & Bowl
ST Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
W
L
L
W
L
Thunder
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 17:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 337 Runs • 42.13 Avg • 151.8 SR
AS8 M • 295 Runs • 42.14 Avg • 166.66 SR
9 M • 255 Runs • 36.43 Avg • 153.61 SR
10 M • 219 Runs • 24.33 Avg • 164.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 13.5 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 17.4 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.94 Econ • 15.7 SR
ST6 M • 10 Wkts • 10.27 Econ • 12.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS
ST
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|6 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Paris, Turner lift Perth Scorchers to second spot
Pope and Shamsi had shared seven wickets for Adelaide Strikers but their effort went in vain
Brown 84, Sutherland cameo seal Renegades' dramatic win in Melbourne derby
Sutherland took down Stoinis in the final over in front of the third-highest crowd in the BBL
Ward 90 trumps Warner 130* as Hurricanes top table
Sams gave Thunder a sniff in the chase before Chaudhary took the game away
Bryant and Bartlett smash and grab brings down the Stars
The Melbourne side tasted defeat for the first time this BBL season