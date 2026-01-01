Matches (8)
Strikers vs Thunder, 25th Match at Adelaide, BBL, Jan 06 2026 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (N), Adelaide, January 06, 2026, Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
6
Adelaide StrikersAdelaide Strikers
52304-0.045
8
Sydney ThunderSydney Thunder
61502-1.429
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 17:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MW Short
8 M • 337 Runs • 42.13 Avg • 151.8 SR
CA Lynn
8 M • 295 Runs • 42.14 Avg • 166.66 SR
DA Warner
9 M • 255 Runs • 36.43 Avg • 153.61 SR
M Gilkes
10 M • 219 Runs • 24.33 Avg • 164.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Pope
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 13.5 SR
J Overton
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 17.4 SR
N McAndrew
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.94 Econ • 15.7 SR
DR Sams
6 M • 10 Wkts • 10.27 Econ • 12.5 SR
Squad
AS
ST
Player
Role
Matthew Short (c)
Top order Batter
Cameron Boyce 
Bowler
Jordan Buckingham 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mackenzie Harvey 
Top order Batter
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Middle order Batter
Thomas Kelly 
Middle order Batter
Chris Lynn 
Batter
Harry Nielsen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Lloyd Pope 
Bowler
Alex Ross 
Middle order Batter
Jason Sangha 
Batter
Liam Scott 
Bowling Allrounder
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Tom Straker 
-
Henry Thornton 
Bowler
Jerrssis Wadia 
Allrounder
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2025/26
Match days6 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

