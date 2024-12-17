Matches (11)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SMAT (1)

Strikers vs Thunder, 3rd Match at Canberra,BBL 2024, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Canberra, December 17, 2024, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AS Win & Bat
ST Win & Bat
AS Win & Bowl
ST Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MW Short
10 M • 459 Runs • 57.38 Avg • 147.11 SR
CA Lynn
6 M • 290 Runs • 72.5 Avg • 172.61 SR
CT Bancroft
9 M • 230 Runs • 25.56 Avg • 114.42 SR
O Davies
10 M • 171 Runs • 19 Avg • 128.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
J Overton
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 13 SR
CJ Boyce
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 17.69 SR
DR Sams
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 14.3 SR
T Sangha
8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS
ST
Player
Role
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
James Bazley 
Allrounder
Cameron Boyce 
Bowler
Jordan Buckingham 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kelly 
Middle order Batter
Chris Lynn 
Batter
Harry Nielsen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Lloyd Pope 
Bowler
Alex Ross 
Middle order Batter
D'Arcy Short 
Opening Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Henry Thornton 
Bowler
Jake Weatherald 
Top order Batter
Match details
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days17 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Big Bash League News

Cartwright cleared of serious injury after fielding mishap

He was stretched off late in the opening game of the BBL after a heavy landing on the outfield when he dived

Cartwright cleared of serious injury after fielding mishap

Cooper Connolly extends Scorchers' dominance over Stars on opening night

Chasing 147, Scorchers were in trouble at 37 for 3 before Connolly and captain Ashton Turner combined for a match-turning 68-run partnership

Cooper Connolly extends Scorchers' dominance over Stars on opening night

Scorchers get Agar, Connolly boost with spin stocks in focus

Allrounder Matthew Spoors could become an option for Scorchers after reviving his career with Canada

Scorchers get Agar, Connolly boost with spin stocks in focus

Swepson retains hope of Sri Lanka tour place as focus turns to BBL

He will again team up with Matt Kuhnemann for defending champions Brisbane Heat

Swepson retains hope of Sri Lanka tour place as focus turns to BBL

Stoinis: BBL power surge makes it hard to develop middle-order talent

Australia's middle-order veteran understands the entertainment aspect of the power surge but feels it is hindering the development of players

Stoinis: BBL power surge makes it hard to develop middle-order talent
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PS11021.438
MS1010-1.438
AS-----
BH-----
HH-----
MR-----
SS-----
ST-----
Full Table