Strikers vs Thunder, 3rd Match at Canberra,BBL 2024, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (N), Canberra, December 17, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
W
W
W
W
L
Thunder
L
L
L
L
A
Match centre Ground time: 12:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 459 Runs • 57.38 Avg • 147.11 SR
AS6 M • 290 Runs • 72.5 Avg • 172.61 SR
9 M • 230 Runs • 25.56 Avg • 114.42 SR
10 M • 171 Runs • 19 Avg • 128.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 13 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 17.69 SR
ST9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 14.3 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 20 SR
Squad
AS
ST
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|17 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
