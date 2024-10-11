Masood scathing in criticism of bowlers but not batters after Multan humiliation

Shan Masood drew a sharp line between his side's batters and bowlers after their innings defeat against England in Multan - he defended the batters and criticised the bowlers for failing to do their job. Speaking after the match, Masood lamented their inability to take 20 wickets, largely dismissing the pitch as a mitigating factor for their struggles.

"What England showed us is you can find a way. They took 20 wickets on this pitch, so you can't say it's impossible to take 20 wickets on this pitch," Masood said. "We can't find the easy way out to those 20 wickets, because then we wouldn't have scored a huge first-innings score. You have to find a way as a team, and the formula of Test cricket is you can't win a Test without taking 20 wickets. That, and first-innings runs.

"We've repeated mistakes, by setting up the match and then letting those positions slip. When you score 550 and bat for two days, there's a human element where there is scoreboard pressure. If in these conditions you are to set up a game, you put up a big score. And then not let the team take too big a lead."

It was a point - Pakistan's failure to take 20 wickets - Masood repeatedly brought up. There was significantly less introspection about Pakistan's showing with the bat in the second innings. He admitted losing "one or two fewer wickets yesterday" would have been useful, but that was about as far as Masood went in his evaluation.

Much of the wider talk has revolved around the placidity of the surface, and how little it offered the bowlers, even as the game wore on. Chris Woakes, who removed Babar Azam in the first innings and knocked back Abdullah Shafique's off stump off the first ball of the second, called it "a pitch that offered bu****r all". Mike Atherton, working as a broadcaster on the game, called it "a shocking pitch". Masood would have had little pushback if he'd chosen to line up behind them to exonerate his bowlers, but he opted to take a different route.

"It was the same pitch for both sides, and both sides were similar - three pacers and two spinners," he said. "They found a way, and we didn't execute as well. Conditions change over the course of a Test, and we have to learn to find a way.

"We take the discussion of the pitch too seriously. You plan a pitch for your squad and your strategy, but you can't control every aspect of the pitch. The last Test we played here in 2022, that was a slightly different pitch. England's squad was different, as was ours. Here, we expected this pitch to break up very quickly. Maybe around the end of Day 2 and the start of Day 3. Which is why we tried to prolong the innings."

"We have to look at the batting and bowling effort and how to combine them, and stay in the game. The third and fourth innings will only be match-winning when the bowling and batting innings are in tandem" Shan Masood

"The pitch today and yesterday wasn't a Day 1 or Day 2 pitch," Masood said. "The new-ball bowlers got a spell; there was enough with the new ball and there were open cracks. That was an opportunity the bowlers had to drag the game back to Pakistan. We'll have to absorb pressure in that period and improve. These lapses have occurred before. You set up a big total and restrict the opposition, so you can drive the game on the third day. The 220 we scored, if we had conceded only a 50-run deficit, then scoring 170 in two sessions would have been a different story."

Masood's review of that period may come off as harsh, particularly on Naseem Shah . Late on the third day, he had Joe Root trapped in front off a ball that came in, but missed out because of umpire's call when a fair chunk of the ball was hitting leg stump. The following morning, Root pulled one off Naseem straight to Babar Azam at midwicket, and it went down.

There wasn't much introspection about Pakistan's second innings on Shan Masood's part • Getty Images

The hostility of the conditions is unlikely to have helped the bowlers either. The Test has been played with temperatures hovering in the high 30s and the sun blazing down; high-performance coach Tim Nielsen said yesterday "the heat and length of time" Pakistan were out on the field ended up getting to them.

Meanwhile, there will invariably be criticism that Masood has been selective in the way he has framed his argument. Slumping to 82 for 6 on a surface England piled on the fourth-highest score in Test history can hardly be seen as spectacular batting, particularly in light of Pakistan's repeated third-innings failures. It's also worth mentioning that a 170-odd run fourth-innings target is precisely the situation Pakistan found themselves in during the second Test against Bangladesh, only for the visitors to knock it off with little drama.

Masood mentioned the importance of not falling into a huge deficit to help Pakistan's third innings, but even when that goal has been realised during his tenure, a decent third innings has not. In Sydney, Pakistan managed a narrow lead against Australia before slumping for 115, as they did during the second Test against Bangladesh after sneaking a 12-run lead in Rawalpindi. This is the largest lead they have given up during his time, but as he admitted, a spicier pitch may simply have meant a failure to put up the big first-innings total Pakistan did.