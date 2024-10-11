England ready for 'result wickets' after dishing out Multan mauling

England are bracing to play on "result wickets" for the remaining two Tests of their tour to Pakistan after winning by an innings on a lifeless pitch. The groundstaff in Multan, which will also stage the second Test of the series, were watering a fresh strip barely an hour after England completed their win on Friday, which will be prepared over the next three days.

Shan Masood has spoken repeatedly about wanting to play on pitches that bring his fast bowlers into play since his appointment as captain, but there was nothing for them to work with as England racked up 823 for 7 in Multan. Pakistan need to win both Tests to secure a first home series win since February 2021 and England believe they may gamble on a green pitch.

"There was talk about green surfaces," Chris Woakes said. "I suppose it did have a tinge of green on day one, but it just got better and better. The ball is firmly in their court. When it's a home series and it's only three matches, and you lose the first, you'd like to think that the next two are going to be result wickets, whether that be green or turners. We'll see."

Masood played down the role of the pitch, instead blaming his bowlers. "We take discussion of the pitch too seriously," he said. "You play a pitch for your squad and your strategy, but you can't control every aspect of the pitch… What England showed us is you can find a way: they took 20 wickets on this pitch, so you can't say it's impossible to take 20 wickets on this pitch."

England hope to welcome Ben Stokes back into their side for the second Test after he missed the first due to his hamstring injury. He stepped up his rehabilitation this week, doing fitness work on every day of the Test, starting to bowl off a full run-up during intervals, and having several long batting sessions in the nets behind the media centre.

Ollie Pope , who stood in as captain for a fourth successive Test, was optimistic about Stokes' chances of playing next week. "I know he's been training really well this week, and he's as keen as ever to get playing again, so fingers crossed for everyone that he's all good… He has had a good week training, but I will be ready if not."

If Stokes does return, England could face a selection dilemma depending on his availability to bowl - and the nature of the surface. The most likely change would involve him replacing one of their three seamers, but they could feasibly leave out one of their two spinners - most likely Shoaib Bashir - and instead give Joe Root a greater role with the ball.

For Woakes, this was a successful return to playing away from home after two successive winters without going on a Test tour. He finished with match figures of 2 for 110 but took one important wicket in each innings: Babar Azam in the first, whom he trapped lbw with the second new ball, and Abdullah Shafique, who lost his off stump to the first ball of the second.

"I probably didn't think I was going to get another opportunity to do this," Woakes said. "In a way, I'd probably given up on it. But when you get the backing of the dressing room, of Ben and Baz [McCullum], you feel 10 feet tall and like you can go out there and win games of cricket for England. I'm never going to average 25 in these conditions but I don't think many would.