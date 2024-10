Abrar in hospital after falling ill during Multan Test

Abrar endured a difficult time with the ball, with England singling him out for attack. For much of the second half of the day, he was reduced to bowling outside leg stump from around the wicket to Joe Root and Harry Brook. It did drag his economy rate down, but he was the only frontline bowler to go wicketless, with his final figures reading 35-0-174-0. It is in stark contrast to his debut on this very ground against the same opposition in 2022 , when he took 11 wickets in the game - and five before lunch on day one - to catapult him to the top of Pakistan's red ball spin pecking order.