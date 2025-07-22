Matches (7)
Kent vs Glamorgan, 37th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
37th Match, Cardiff, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Kent FlagKent
155 & 360
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(T:189) 327 & 189/5

Glamorgan won by 5 wickets

Scorecard summary
Kent 155/9(53.2 overs)
1st INNINGS
Daniel Bell-Drummond
42 (81)
Timm van der Gugten
3/27 (15)
Jaydn Denly
29 (46)
James Harris
3/35 (12.2)
Glamorgan 327/10(100.5 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ben Kellaway
90 (174)
Wes Agar
4/58 (17)
Colin Ingram
87 (141)
Matt Parkinson
4/103 (27.5)
Kent 360/10(114.3 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Harry Finch
68 (125)
Kiran Carlson
3/24 (5)
Grant Stewart
63 (77)
Ben Kellaway
2/83 (31.2)
Glamorgan 189/5(45.5 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Kiran Carlson
89* (115)
Matt Parkinson
4/82 (18.5)
Billy Root
30 (31)
Wes Agar
1/40 (13)
View full scorecard
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
TossGlamorgan, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Chris Watts
England
Paul Baldwin
Match Referee
England
Alec Swann
PointsGlamorgan 21, Kent 3
Glamorgan Innings
Player NameRB
Zain-ul-Hassan
lbw1028
AM Tribe
caught415
JAR Harris
caught851
KS Carlson
not out89115
WT Root
stumped3031
CA Ingram
lbw2729
BI Kellaway
not out410
Extras(b 3, lb 6, nb 8)
Total189(5 wkts; 45.5 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI10613179
GLA10424145
DER10226128
LAN10226124
MID10442123
GLO10136116
NOR10244110
KEN1025392
Full Table