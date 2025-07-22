Matches (7)
Kent vs Glamorgan, 37th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result
Scorecard summary
Kent • 155/9(53.2 overs)1st INNINGS
42 (81)
3/27 (15)
29 (46)
3/35 (12.2)
Glamorgan • 327/10(100.5 overs)1st INNINGS
90 (174)
4/58 (17)
87 (141)
4/103 (27.5)
Kent • 360/10(114.3 overs)2nd INNINGS
68 (125)
3/24 (5)
63 (77)
2/83 (31.2)
Glamorgan • 189/5(45.5 overs)2nd INNINGS
89* (115)
4/82 (18.5)
30 (31)
1/40 (13)
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Toss
|Glamorgan, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Glamorgan 21, Kent 3
Match Coverage
Carlson the rock as Glamorgan solidify promotion challenge
Unbeaten innings from stand-in skipper ensures Kent's winless run continues
Kent cobble together defendable total as Glamorgan face tense final-day chase
Two early wickets give visitors hope of turning the tables after being second-best for most of contest
Kellaway, Ingram propel Glamorgan into healthy lead before Kent resist
Ben Compton digs deep in second innings to reduce deficit to 66
Glamorgan Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|10
|28
|caught
|4
|15
|caught
|8
|51
|not out
|89
|115
|stumped
|30
|31
|lbw
|27
|29
|not out
|4
|10
|Extras
|(b 3, lb 6, nb 8)
|Total
|189(5 wkts; 45.5 ovs)
