Carlson the rock as Glamorgan solidify promotion challenge

Glamorgan 327 (Kellaway 90, Ingram 87, Agar 4-58, Parkinson 4-103) and 189 for 5 (Carlson 89*, Parkinson 4-82) beat Kent 155 (Bell-Drummond 55, van der Gugten 3-27, Harris 3-35) and 360 (Finch 68, Stewart 63) by five wickets

Stand-in captain Kiran Carlson lifted Glamorgan into promotion places with a five-wicket win over Kent at Sophia Gardens.

Kent's winless run in the Rothesay County Championship continued for an eighth match after setting just 189, which they were unable to defend on a sun-beaten day four in Cardiff. The visitors remain bottom of Division Two with their last win coming in April while Glamorgan move up to second ahead of Derbyshire.

Carlson eliminated any concerns of defeat from 25 for 2 with an nerveless 89 not out, negating a tireless spell from Matt Parkinson who claimed 4 for 82.

Nerves would've been in both dressing rooms after Kent dominated day three albeit to only give themselves half-a-chance. Glamorgan had a full day to find 164 with eight wickets in hand in sunny conditions with a Kookaburra ball that would age.

Glamorgan's openers faltered on the previous evening under dim light and a brutal spell from Wes Agar, which left Carlson and nightwatcher James Harris to resume the innings.

A drop at slip from Daniel Bell-Drummond with Carlson reverse-sweeping on 9 could've been a turning point as the Welshman took full advantage of the life.

Harris wasn't as fortunate with his edge to slip off Parkinson, which brought Billy Root to the crease. The left-hander, playing in his first game this season, showed innovation against the vast turn from Parkinson's legspin, looking to sweep or defend as his only options - including getting off the mark first ball with a reverse-sweep for a single.

While his brother was passing Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid in Test folklore at Old Trafford, Root was playing a vital role in taking Glamorgan to a promotion-chasing victory with 30 from 31 balls in a 68-run partnership; a potentially key innings for his Glamorgan future, lifting his side from a precarious position.

Carlson took a leaf out of Root's book as the certainty of victory increased, reversing and hard sweeping to go with his typically elegant open-faced guides and back-foot punches to accumulate with ease.

Root's dismissal brought about another twist, with 81 still needed when Colin Ingram strode out. Glamorgan's leading run-scorer this season demonstrated his status with a fearless attack of the bowlers to leave 20 runs needed after lunch with a second 50-plus stand of the session.