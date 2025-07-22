Matches (7)
Yorkshire vs Surrey, 49th Match at Scarborough, County DIV1, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
49th Match, Scarborough, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
517/6d & 120/5
Surrey FlagSurrey
537

Match drawn

Scorecard summary
Yorkshire 517/6(130 overs)
1st INNINGS
Matthew Revis
110* (134)
Daniel Worrall
3/94 (28)
James Wharton
78 (166)
Sai Kishore
2/119 (35)
Surrey 537/10(120 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ryan Patel
92 (142)
Dom Bess
7/162 (35)
Dan Lawrence
78 (77)
Jordan Thompson
1/79 (19)
Yorkshire 120/5(56.3 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Adam Lyth
34 (79)
Will Jacks
2/37 (19)
James Wharton
25 (69)
Sai Kishore
2/53 (24.3)
View full scorecard
Match details
North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
TossYorkshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Nigel Llong
England
Russell Warren
Match Referee
England
James Whitaker
PointsYorkshire 13, Surrey 14
Yorkshire Innings
Player NameRB
A Lyth
caught3479
FJ Bean
caught113
JH Wharton
caught2569
W Luxton
caught1046
ML Revis
lbw1565
W Sutherland
not out2449
DM Bess
not out719
Extras(lb 2, nb 2)
Total120(5 wkts; 56.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR10307154
NOT10415153
SOM10424137
WAR10316136
SUS10334125
HAM10226117
ESS10235112
DUR10244111
YOR10244104
WOR1016378
Full Table