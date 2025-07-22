Matches (7)
Yorkshire vs Surrey, 49th Match at Scarborough, County DIV1, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Yorkshire • 517/6(130 overs)1st INNINGS
110* (134)
3/94 (28)
78 (166)
2/119 (35)
Surrey • 537/10(120 overs)1st INNINGS
92 (142)
7/162 (35)
78 (77)
1/79 (19)
Yorkshire • 120/5(56.3 overs)2nd INNINGS
34 (79)
2/37 (19)
25 (69)
2/53 (24.3)
Match details
|North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
|Toss
|Yorkshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Yorkshire 13, Surrey 14
Match Coverage
Bess takes seven as Surrey, Yorkshire play out Scarborough stalemate
Spinner takes season's best but no result had long been inevitable
Dom Sibley crosses 1000 runs to lead Surrey response in Scarborough
Matthew Revis hundred helps Yorkshire to post imposing 517 for 6 declared
Bairstow presses on for Yorkshire as rain wrecks day at Scarborough
Less than a session's play possible on day two as Surrey are made to work for wickets
Yorkshire make light of off-field dramas to dominate opening exchanges
Imam unable to play due to visa issues but stand-in Luxton impresses with half-century
Yorkshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|34
|79
|caught
|1
|13
|caught
|25
|69
|caught
|10
|46
|lbw
|15
|65
|not out
|24
|49
|not out
|7
|19
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 2)
|Total
|120(5 wkts; 56.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>