Dom Sibley crosses 1000 runs to lead Surrey response in Scarborough

Surrey 338 for 4 (Patel 86*, Burns 78, Lawrence 78, Sibley 52) trail Yorkshire 517 for 6 dec (Revis 110) by 179 runs

Opener Dom Sibley became the first batter in either division of the Rothesay County Championship to reach 1000 runs for the summer as Surrey responded strongly to Yorkshire's first-innings 517 for 6 declared from late morning onwards on day three at Scarborough.

Sibley is enjoying a superb 2025, highlighted by a career best 305 earlier this month against Durham, and he needed to reach 24 in this game to get to four figures.

The 29-year-old reached the aforementioned milestone shortly after lunch and went on to make 52 in Surrey's 338 for four from 83 overs. He was one of four half-centurions in Surrey's top order alongside Rory Burns Dan Lawrence and unbeaten Ryan Patel , who top-scored with 86 off 133 balls.

Earlier, emerging allrounder Matthew Revis posted an excellent 110 off 134 to help Yorkshire advance from 376 for 5 overnight. However, given Surrey's response, this 10th round Division One fixture will almost certainly end in a draw.

Revis dominated the morning session, which he started on 34, and finished with 13 fours and five sixes.

This was his second successive Championship century after 150 in the second innings of the win over Essex at York earlier this month. Before that he hit 93 not out in the late June draw at Nottinghamshire.

Revis, aged 23, first of all helped to take 20 off one Jamie Overton over and then launched Sai Kishore's left-arm spin for two sixes in three balls to move into the eighties.

Kishore had Will Sutherland, for 17, caught at mid-off following a miscue. But they were unable to limit the runs as emerging allrounder Revis, who is on the radar of the England management, hurtled towards another ton.

By the time he reached it, off 131 balls - his second fifty came in 35, Yorkshire were 497 for 6. With Dom Bess also adding an unbeaten 45, they declared 50 minutes before lunch.

While Revis may be the future, the jury's out on whether Sibley is England's past.

Capped 22 times at Test level, many will argue that his accumulative, watchful approach is not suited to the Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum style. However, if he carries on racking up the runs, he will be hard to ignore.

Sibley just pipped Northamptonshire's Saif Zaib to the 1,000 mark, and he got there with a lovely pushed drive down the ground for four off Will Sutherland's seam during the early stages of the afternoon.

At that stage, Surrey were 64 without loss, including 36 for left-handed captain Burns. The latter was first to 50, off 78 balls. He pulled Jordan Thompson's seam for six on the way there and went on to post 78 off 136.

By the time Sibley reached his fifty, off 87 balls, Surrey had 129 on the board. But both openers fell quickly, leaving Surrey at 150 for 2.

Sibley fell when he miscued a short ball from the offspin of Bess to short-leg - 134 for one - before Burns spooned a pull to wide mid-on off Thompson.

Bess - three for 87 - got Will Jacks after tea in identical fashion to how Sibley fell. Jacks fell for 17 having reverse swept the previous two balls for four. Surrey were now 194 for three in the early evening.

Patel pulled two sixes off seam in following Burns and Sibley to 50, this off 82 balls.

Lawrence was the most aggressive Surrey batter on show and helped his side accelerate in pursuit of valuable batting bonus points, dominating a 115-run stand with fourth-wicket partner Patel.