Multan marvel strengthens England belief in Bazball brand

It was a collapse that could only be explained by its context. Pakistan lost this Test on the fourth evening when they slipped first to 41 for 4 then 59 for 5 and 82 for 6 in the third innings. Impressive as England's bowlers were across the match, these were unexpectedly easy wickets to come by on a blameless pitch.

But Pakistan's batters were beaten by the time they had even reached the crease, run down by the dual burdens of their recent struggles and 150 overs being run ragged in the field. Saim Ayub spooning Brydon Carse 's first ball to mid-off was the worst of a series of grim dismissals, which were the culmination of mental and physical exhaustion.

It is one thing to spend around 150 overs in the field, as both sides did in their first bowling innings. It is another for them to be spread across three days, and to spend them chasing after the ball as the opposition score at more than five runs per over: England scored 478 non-boundary runs in their first innings, compared to Pakistan's 276.

Joe Root and Harry Brook's partnership ground them down, a 454-run epic spread across 86.3 overs. Brook's gear change after lunch on the fourth day - he hit 99 off 65 balls in the second session - compounded Pakistan's weariness, and left them floundering in the mid-afternoon heat. "It had a massive effect, which is what Test cricket is about," Chris Woakes said.

"Here in the subcontinent, you can have three supposedly dull days and then the game can happen quickly. That was always the plan: once we were able to get ahead and run them ragged in the field, it was always going to be hard for them, even on that surface. We know how much it takes out of you."

Root and Zak Crawley's partnership across the final 18.4 overs of the second day was a vital phase in the match - not least after Aamer Jamal's spectacular catch to dismiss Ollie Pope. It enabled Brook to start his innings fresh on the third day, and gave Ben Duckett's thumb time to heal before he came out to bat at No. 4.

"The way that Ducky and Creeps [Crawley] go about their business has such a good impact on the changing room," Brook said. "Watching them go out there and put immense amounts of pressure on their two best bowlers in Shaheen [Afridi] and Naseem [Shah]... it gives you comfort going out there, thinking that the pitch is probably better than what it is."

Touring the subcontinent as an England cricketer in 2024 is completely unrecognisable to what it once was: the team are travelling with their own chef, and are staying on a luxury hotel with a neighbouring golf course. There is still a mental adjustment to make from playing in front of full houses back home to the banks of empty seats this week, which England made impressively quickly.

Harry Brook and Joe Root laid the platform for England's innings win • Getty Images

This win was testament to their players' fitness, and their ability to adjust from the start after coming from a wet, cold autumn back home to the stifling heat of Multan. England insisted in the build-up that three tough training sessions would be enough for them to acclimatise and so it proved, as they coped far better than Pakistan with the oppressive conditions.

Brook worked tirelessly on his fitness in the early months of this year, when he missed England's tour to India and the IPL to be with his grandmother on her deathbed. By his own admission, this was not an innings he could have played without that dedication: "If I hadn't done that, I'd have probably got to 150 and just slogged one up in the air."

None of England's seamers had played a Test match in Pakistan before but Woakes, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse comprehensively outbowled Afridi and Naseem. Carse was particularly compelling on debut, bowling at high pace and finding some reverse-swing: England have moved on from James Anderson and Stuart Broad with impressive speed.

The Test match run has lost its value almost as quickly as the rupee in Pakistan, but even in the context of a high-scoring match on a lifeless surface, England's total of 823 for 7 declared was remarkable. There were seven sessions between them losing Pope to his second ball in response to Pakistan's 556 and their winning moment on the final morning.

But just as Pakistan's third-innings failure carried an air of inevitability after their recent results, England's players were not intimidated by a big score. This was the third time since Brendon McCullum took over as coach two-and-a-half years ago that they had conceded more than 500 in an innings: they have now won all three

"You take confidence from those previous performances, when you're that far behind in the game," Pope said. "We try not to think about the end result too much during the game, especially if we're behind… That's allowed us to go and put together these performances and good wins in situations where potentially, in the past, we wouldn't have got over the line."

England's series results under McCullum have been a mixed bag: they have beaten teams they would expect to, drawn with Australia, and lost heavily in India earlier this year. But it is their style and approach that has made them such a compelling team to watch: asked if this was his favourite Test win, Pope claimed it was "definitely top three" - and then named three others.

Along with their victories in Rawalpindi two years ago and in Hyderabad in January, England have won three Tests in Asia that few other sides could hope to. McCullum has dismissed the idea that Bazball has been "refined" in any way beyond personnel but this was a reminder of its central tenet: that athletes perform at their best when imbued with immense self-belief.