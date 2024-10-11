Jack Leach, England's unlikely Asia enforcer, comes to the fore once more

After a summer on the sidelines, and the sense that his England days were numbered, a familiar figure snuck back onto centre stage in the closing moments of the first Test in Multan

In a match that will be remembered for Harry Brook's triple-century and his mountainous stand of 454 with Joe Root, up popped Jack Leach with a final-day four-for and seven wickets in all - which is as many as Pakistan's entire attack managed throughout their own torrid time in the field.

His efforts all Test long were unstinting: changing his line but almost never his length, looping the ball towards the batters' front pads, nagging and knocking, waiting for the errors that eventually came in a rush in the second innings, or for the miniscule signs of misbehaviour in the surface that were never as forthcoming as Pakistan made them seem in their fraught second innings.

In a five-day game of patience, Leach's match haul of 7 for 190 in 46.5 overs was, quite literally, the matchwinning performance, without which Brook's and Root's efforts would simply have been gargantuan acts of stats-padding, rather than integral factors in another of England's most memorable overseas wins.

And Leach has previous for such contributions too. Remarkably, this latest victory was his 11th in 14 Tests in Asia - placing him behind only Shane Warne (13) and his own team-mate Root (12) as the most successful visiting player on the subcontinent. It's a run that began with his key role in the 2018 triumph in Sri Lanka, and now includes 22 wickets in four consecutive wins in Pakistan, on some of the flattest surfaces ever conceived.

Even if it could be argued that his record in the region is enhanced by his absence, through injury, from the sharp end of this year's 4-1 defeat in India, then the flip-side of that record is worth an airing too. Since 2014, England have played 14 Tests in Asia without Leach in their ranks. They've won one, against Bangladesh in 2016, and lost 11 of the other 13.

"He fits in like a glove," Ollie Pope, England's stand-in captain, told Sky Sports shortly after the match. "Obviously he's toured here before, he's toured India before … he knows how to bowl in these conditions. He's been great to have back around."

It wasn't a given that Leach would find a route back into England's Test plans, however, with England's thinking currently geared towards the 2025-26 Ashes, and the identification of a bowling attack with the right "attributes" to thrive Down Under. Shoaib Bashir , with his high release point and an ability to drive the ball into the pitch to a degree that Leach cannot hope to match, is one such bowler. For all of his obvious rawness, a degree of fast-tracking has been in order to justify such a selectorial punt in the first place.

It's a point that Leach himself acknowledged last month , when speaking in the wake of his 12-wicket haul for Somerset against Durham in the County Championship - though he also stressed he was ready to answer the call, having demonstrated across 71.4 hard-toiling overs at Taunton that his fitness was fully restored after the knee surgery in February that had delayed his entry to the season.

In light of all that has gone before, Leach would be entitled to look slightly askance at the returns in the match just gone. Despite his three five-fors in ten Tests, all before the age of 21, the sense that Bashir is a work in progress was plain to see at Multan, where he claimed a solitary wicket in 38 overs and proved particularly ineffectual in the second innings.

Shoaib Bashir has been preferred to Leach in recent home Tests • Getty Images

Nasser Hussain, on Sky Sports, remarked that Bashir's line has persistently been too straight in recent Tests, with right-handers finding it all too easy to manipulate his offbreaks through the leg side with impunity, although the dangers of offering width on such flat decks were amply demonstrated by Brook's and Root's demolition of Abrar Ahmed prior to his untimely exit from the contest.

Leach, by contrast, had no such concerns, with his lower, skiddier trajectory keeping the stumps in play as he dared his opponents to blink first, as was the case with the non-turning delivery that thumped Salman Agha on the pad to prise England's first opening on the final morning. Two wickets in three balls then mopped up the resistance, to offer Leach's figures the late massage that his endeavours had earned.

"I'm really happy for Jack, taking that last wicket today," Pope said. "He spent a while out of the team and credit to him for how he's come back and he's bowled his heart out. He's had a bit of bad luck over the last couple of years along the way, so I couldn't be happier for him.

"I think the way that him and Shoaib Bashir can complement each other throughout the rest of the series is really exciting as well," Pope added. "They've obviously got slightly different skillsets and can challenge batters in different areas as well. I know Shoaib didn't get his rewards this week, but I'm sure he will over the course of this series."

Leach's experience is valuable in other ways too. In a team in transition, he is one of the Bazball OGs - the only one left in the bowling attack, in fact, now that James Anderson and Stuart Broad have retired, and with Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood also missing from the team that won 3-0 on these pitches two years ago.

Chris Woakes is the nominal leader of England's attack, and bowled more impressively than his unflattering match haul of 2 for 110 would suggest. But in maintaining the continuity of the team's approach across conditions, and with Pope continuing to deputise for Ben Stokes, Leach's status as one of Stokes' most trusted acolytes should not be under-stated. The lessons that Stokes imparted in his first summer as captain in 2022, when he memorably encouraged Leach to embrace his opponents' attacking exploits and reaped the rewards with a matchwinning ten-for at Headingley, are all the likelier to be passed onto Bashir with a senior partner to show him the way.

"It's been great to have Jack back in and around the squad," Pope said. "You know exactly what you're going to get from him as a bowler. He's obviously a very experienced bowler. He's taken a fair few Test wickets now, and played a lot of first-class cricket too. He's been awesome to have back around."