Lancashire vs Gloucs, 40th Match at Cheltenham, County DIV2, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
40th Match, Cheltenham, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Lancashire • 557/10(141.4 overs)1st INNINGS
160 (199)
4/85 (25)
130 (153)
3/117 (27)
Gloucestershire • 381/10(113.4 overs)1st INNINGS
160 (249)
6/116 (34.4)
64 (150)
2/73 (34)
Gloucestershire • 285/10(98 overs)2nd INNINGS
71 (122)
5/99 (28)
56 (110)
2/62 (27)
Lancashire • 111/1(21 overs)2nd INNINGS
57* (67)
1/32 (8)
45* (50)
0/9 (3)
Match details
|College Ground, Cheltenham
|Toss
|Lancashire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Lancashire 22, Gloucestershire 5
Match Coverage
Lancashire beat clock as Hartley finishes off Gloucestershire with 11-wicket haul
Spinner completes memorable match after first-innings hundred as visitors continue upturn in form
Hartley six-for puts Lancashire in control despite Charlesworth 160
Gloucestershire opener adds unbeaten fifty second time around as hosts follow on
Hartley, Green star with centuries as Lancashire break batting records
Gloucestershire reply with gusto through Charlesworth and Phillips but still trail by 378
Lancashire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|4
|9
|not out
|57
|67
|not out
|45
|50
|Extras
|(w 5)
|Total
|111(1 wkt; 21 ovs)
