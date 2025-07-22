Matches (7)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (2)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)

Lancashire vs Gloucs, 40th Match at Cheltenham, County DIV2, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
40th Match, Cheltenham, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Lancashire FlagLancashire
(T:110) 557 & 111/1
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
(fo) 381 & 285

Lancashire won by 9 wickets

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Lancashire 557/10(141.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Chris Green
160 (199)
Zaman Akhter
4/85 (25)
Tom Hartley
130 (153)
Graeme van Buuren
3/117 (27)
Gloucestershire 381/10(113.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ben Charlesworth
160 (249)
Tom Hartley
6/116 (34.4)
Joe Phillips
64 (150)
Chris Green
2/73 (34)
Gloucestershire 285/10(98 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Ben Charlesworth
71 (122)
Tom Hartley
5/99 (28)
Joe Phillips
56 (110)
Chris Green
2/62 (27)
Lancashire 111/1(21 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Keaton Jennings
57* (67)
Todd Murphy
1/32 (8)
Josh Bohannon
45* (50)
Oliver Price
0/9 (3)
View full scorecard
Match details
College Ground, Cheltenham
TossLancashire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
James Tredwell
England
Richard Illingworth
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
PointsLancashire 22, Gloucestershire 5
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Lancashire Innings
Player NameRB
LWP Wells
bowled49
KK Jennings
not out5767
JJ Bohannon
not out4550
Extras(w 5)
Total111(1 wkt; 21 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI10613179
GLA10424145
DER10226128
LAN10226124
MID10442123
GLO10136116
NOR10244110
KEN1025392
Full Table