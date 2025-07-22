Matches (7)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (2)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)

Notts vs Hampshire, 47th Match at Southampton, County DIV1, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
47th Match, Southampton, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
578/8d & 108/1d
Hampshire FlagHampshire
454

Match drawn

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Nottinghamshire 578/8(132.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Lyndon James
203* (236)
Kyle Abbott
3/117 (30)
Jack Haynes
103 (141)
Eddie Jack
2/121 (24)
Hampshire 454/10(178.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Felix Organ
122* (352)
Liam Patterson-White
3/115 (56.3)
Tilak Varma
112 (256)
Mohammad Abbas
2/74 (28)
Nottinghamshire 108/1(34 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Freddie McCann
52* (103)
James Fuller
1/16 (6)
Haseeb Hameed
50* (81)
Felix Organ
0/7 (4)
View full scorecard
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossHampshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
NOT Player Replacement
Substitute
Josh Tongue
in
Brett Hutton
 out (2nd innings, 32 ov)
Umpires
England
Ben Debenham
England
David Millns
Match Referee
England
Jason Swift
PointsNottinghamshire 14, Hampshire 12
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Notts Innings
Player NameRB
H Hameed
not out5081
BT Slater
caught321
FW McCann
not out52103
Extras(lb 1, nb 2)
Total108(1 wkt; 34 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR10307154
NOT10415153
SOM10424137
WAR10316136
SUS10334125
HAM10226117
ESS10235112
DUR10244111
YOR10244104
WOR1016378
Full Table