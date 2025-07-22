Matches (7)
Notts vs Hampshire, 47th Match at Southampton, County DIV1, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
47th Match, Southampton, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Nottinghamshire • 578/8(132.3 overs)1st INNINGS
203* (236)
3/117 (30)
103 (141)
2/121 (24)
Hampshire • 454/10(178.3 overs)1st INNINGS
122* (352)
3/115 (56.3)
112 (256)
2/74 (28)
Nottinghamshire • 108/1(34 overs)2nd INNINGS
52* (103)
1/16 (6)
50* (81)
0/7 (4)
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Toss
|Hampshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
|NOT Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Nottinghamshire 14, Hampshire 12
Match Coverage
Felix Organ hundred averts drama but Hampshire remain in trouble
Allrounder staves off threat of follow-on as title-chasing Notts settle for draw
Tilak Varma century steers Hampshire towards safe passage
Supporting fifties from Middleton, Weatherley and Organ defy Notts push to enforce follow-on
James double-century bags maximum batting points for Nottinghamshire
Hampshire reply with resolve after title-chasers post imposing 578 for 8 declared