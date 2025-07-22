Matches (7)
Worcs vs Warwickshire, 50th Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
50th Match, Birmingham, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
Scorecard summary
Worcestershire • 333/10(108.1 overs)1st INNINGS
140 (169)
2/71 (27)
57 (148)
2/47 (16)
Warwickshire • 184/10(58.5 overs)1st INNINGS
68 (100)
6/42 (16)
57 (84)
3/40 (10.5)
Worcestershire • 243/10(86.4 overs)2nd INNINGS
87 (137)
3/49 (19)
50 (110)
3/39 (14.4)
Warwickshire • 396/5(93.2 overs)2nd INNINGS
142 (222)
2/80 (21)
100* (166)
1/22 (6)
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Worcestershire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Warwickshire 19, Worcestershire 5
Match Coverage
Malik, Webster steer stunning chase as Warwickshire turn the tables
Brace of centuries hunt down hefty 393-run target as Worcestershire are left facing relegation
Another Brookes barrage puts Worcestershire on victory trail
Allrounder takes match tally of sixes to 15 as visitors close in on rare Edgbaston win
Ethan Brookes ton leaves Worcestershire pressing for much-needed win
Khurram Shahzad chimes in with dynamic six-for
Warwickshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|8
|5
|caught
|3
|5
|caught
|69
|107
|caught
|142
|222
|not out
|100
|166
|caught
|16
|17
|not out
|48
|40
|Extras
|(b 6, nb 4)
|Total
|396(5 wkts; 93.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>