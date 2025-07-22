Matches (7)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (2)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)

Worcs vs Warwickshire, 50th Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
50th Match, Birmingham, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
333 & 243
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(T:393) 184 & 396/5

Warwickshire won by 5 wickets

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Worcestershire 333/10(108.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ethan Brookes
140 (169)
Ethan Bamber
2/71 (27)
Brett D'Oliveira
57 (148)
Ed Barnard
2/47 (16)
Warwickshire 184/10(58.5 overs)
1st INNINGS
Kai Smith
68 (100)
Khurram Shahzad
6/42 (16)
Beau Webster
57 (84)
Adam Finch
3/40 (10.5)
Worcestershire 243/10(86.4 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Ethan Brookes
87 (137)
Corey Rocchiccioli
3/49 (19)
Gareth Roderick
50 (110)
Beau Webster
3/39 (14.4)
Warwickshire 396/5(93.2 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Zen Malik
142 (222)
Tom Taylor
2/80 (21)
Beau Webster
100* (166)
Ethan Brookes
1/22 (6)
View full scorecard
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossWorcestershire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Michael Gough
England
Steve O'Shaughnessy
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
PointsWarwickshire 19, Worcestershire 5
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Warwickshire Innings
Player NameRB
RM Yates
lbw85
AL Davies
caught35
DR Mousley
caught69107
Z Malik
caught142222
BJ Webster
not out100166
EG Barnard
caught1617
K Smith
not out4840
Extras(b 6, nb 4)
Total396(5 wkts; 93.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR10307154
NOT10415153
SOM10424137
WAR10316136
SUS10334125
HAM10226117
ESS10235112
DUR10244111
YOR10244104
WOR1016378
Full Table