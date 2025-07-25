Another Brookes barrage puts Worcestershire on victory trail

Warwickshire 184 and 55 for 2 need a further 338 runs to beat Worcestershire 333 and 243 (Brookes 87, Roderick 50)

Ethan Brookes climbed into Warwickshire 's bowlers again, in record-breaking fashion, to keep Worcestershire on course for a vital Rothesay County Championship victory at Edgbaston.

Of his side's second-innings total of 243, Brookes' share was a violent 87 from 137 balls. He struck seven sixes which, added to his eight in the first innings, amounted to 15 in the match - a record for any individual at Edgbaston, surpassing the 12 by Ian Botham for Somerset in 1985 and Dean Jones for Australia in 1989.

The former Warwickshire allrounder's barrage left his old team needing 393 to win and they closed the third day on 55 for 2 after losing both openers in the first four overs.

Worcestershire resumed on the third morning on 31 without loss, already 180 ahead, but were pegged back by disciplined bowling. The opening partnership reached 80 in 32 overs before three wickets fell for 12 runs in 51 balls. Gareth Roderick (50 off 110) edged an expansive drive at Beau Webster. Jake Libby's 149 minutes of toil for 25 ended when he pulled Ed Barnard to midwicket. Kashif Ali collected a tortuous 29-ball duck when he pulled Corey Rocchiccioli to short fine leg.

As Warwickshire went on the defensive, Rocchiccioli bowling on or outside leg stump, Worcestershire's batters appeared unsure how to handle such a big advantage. That advantage began to diminish as Ethan Bamber bowled Adam Hose and had Tom Taylor caught at point and Rocchiccioli's leg-stump probing was rewarded when Brett D'Oliviera tickled a leg-side catch to wicketkeeper Kai Smith and Ben Allison nudged to leg slip.

Seven wickets fell for 52 runs in 22 overs but Brookes defended diligently as he awaited support. It arrived from Bertie Foreman, who got the scoreboard moving again before edging Webster to second slip, and then Adam Finch. Having added 88 in the first innings, this time Brookes and Finch put on 91.

The cricket descended into farce after tea as Warwickshire went ultra-negative. Rocchiccioli wheeled away while Olly Hannon-Dalby bowled far outside off stump to deny Brookes scope to seek the short boundary. Warwickshire's supporters bore it stoically though if an opposing team had resorted to such tactics some forthright views would have emanated from the stands. The grim spectacle concluded when Brookes hoisted Barnard to deep fine leg and Finch sliced Webster to second slip,