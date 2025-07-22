Matches (7)
Sussex vs Essex, 48th Match at Brighton, County DIV1, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
48th Match, Hove, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
Sussex FlagSussex
204 & 261
Essex FlagEssex
504

Essex won by an innings and 39 runs

Scorecard summary
Sussex 204/10(52.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
James Coles
52 (70)
Jamie Porter
4/30 (12.4)
John Simpson
34 (88)
Khaleel Ahmed
2/46 (10)
Essex 504/10(118 overs)
1st INNINGS
Jordan Cox
132 (173)
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
3/78 (22)
Matt Critchley
123 (175)
Gurinder Sandhu
3/122 (32)
Sussex 261/10(82.1 overs)
2nd INNINGS
James Coles
108 (214)
Matt Critchley
4/41 (18.1)
Tom Alsop
72 (150)
Simon Harmer
2/38 (17)
View full scorecard
Match details
County Ground, Hove
TossEssex, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Mark Newell
England
Rob Bailey
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
PointsEssex 24, Sussex 2
Sussex Innings
Player NameRB
TJ Haines
caught12
DP Hughes
caught1419
TP Alsop
lbw72150
JM Coles
caught108214
D Ibrahim
caught1935
JA Simpson
run out210
FJ Hudson-Prentice
caught97
JJ Carson
caught17
A Karvelas
caught439
HT Crocombe
bowled213
GS Sandhu
not out05
Extras(b 5, lb 2, nb 16, w 1, pen 5)
Total261(10 wkts; 82.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR10307154
NOT10415153
SOM10424137
WAR10316136
SUS10334125
HAM10226117
ESS10235112
DUR10244111
YOR10244104
WOR1016378
Full Table