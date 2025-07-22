Matches (7)
Sussex vs Essex, 48th Match at Brighton, County DIV1, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result
Scorecard summary
Sussex • 204/10(52.4 overs)1st INNINGS
52 (70)
4/30 (12.4)
34 (88)
2/46 (10)
Essex • 504/10(118 overs)1st INNINGS
132 (173)
3/78 (22)
123 (175)
3/122 (32)
Sussex • 261/10(82.1 overs)2nd INNINGS
108 (214)
4/41 (18.1)
72 (150)
2/38 (17)
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Toss
|Essex, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Essex 24, Sussex 2
Match Coverage
Critchley, Harmer share six as Essex inflict rare Hove defeat on Sussex
Visitors only need 25 minutes on fourth morning to claim much-needed win
Coles 99* fights for Sussex but Essex close in
Tom Alsop makes 72 as Matt Critchley's legspin chips away for visitors
Hundreds for Jordan Cox, Matt Critchley strengthen Essex grip
Jordan Cox makes 132, Matt Critchley 123 as Essex reach 475 for 9 before bad light, rain steal 28 overs
Sussex Innings
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 2, nb 16, w 1, pen 5)
|Total
|261(10 wkts; 82.1 ovs)
