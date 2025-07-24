Coles 99* fights for Sussex but Essex close in

Sussex 204 and 245 for 7 (Coles 99*, Alsop 72) trail Essex 504 (Harmer 53) by 55 runs

James Coles led Sussex's resistance with an unbeaten 99 but his efforts seem unlikely to deny Essex victory over Sussex at Hove.

Coles was on the verge of a third successive Rothesay County Championship century when rain arrived at 5.20pm and play was abandoned shortly afterwards with Sussex 245 for seven in their second innings, still trailing by 55 after conceding a first-innings deficit of 300.

Coles is Sussex's man in form. He made 148 not out at Durham and 150 in Sussex's last home match against Warwickshire and he top scored in their first innings with 52. Only five batters have scored more Championship runs this season than the 21-year-old, and he didn't offer a chance here after arriving in the seventh over with Sussex 33 for 2.

While he and Tom Alsop (72) were adding 141 in 72 overs for the third wicket Sussex harboured hopes of stalling Essex's push for victory.

But Alsop was lbw to Matt Critchley in the leg-spinner's second over and after tea Sussex lost four wickets for 26 in 40 balls including their leading run scorer John Simpson, calamitously run out going for a second run on an overthrow.

At the start of the day Essex skipper Simon Harmer clubbed three sixes to reach a half-century before he was last out for 53 as Essex's first innings ended on 504, a lead of 300.

Essex's new-ball pair Sam Cook and Jamie Porter soon made inroads. Tom Haines nibbled fatally at Cook's first ball and edged it to third slip beforePorter struck in the seventh over to remove Daniel Hughes, courtesy of a fine low catch at second slip by Harmer.

But from 33 for two Coles and Alsop rebuilt patiently. Alsop's fourth fifty of the season came off 104 balls and the normally more attacking Coles took 117 deliveries for his, but neither offered a chance as the Kookaburra ball quickly lost its effectiveness and Essex had to settle for containment.

Having had little success himself, Harmer turned to Critchley in the 47th over and with his first ball he nearly won an lbw verdict against Alsop. But the fourth delivery of his next over straightened enough to beat Alsop's defensive push. He faced 150 balls and hit nine fours.

Essex had a breakthrough and after tea they rammed home their superiority, aided once again by some pretty poor shot selection by the Sussex middle and lower order.

Dan Ibrahim (19), who'd helped Coles add 48 for the fourth wicket, got a leading edge in the first over after the resumption and Khaleel Ahmed took the catch in his follow through, while Simpson was run out by Sam Cook's throw looking for a second run on an overthrow after a moment's fatal hesitation between him and Coles.

Critchley then struck in successive overs. Fynn Hudson-Prentice's mistimed drive was caught well in the covers by Harmer and Jack Carson tamely picked out mid-wicket aiming to hit Critchley over the top.