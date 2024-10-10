Joe Root: Harry Brook's 317 is just the first of his 'monster' scores

Joe Root believes that Harry Brook 's triple-century in Multan is the first of many "monster scores" in his Test career - and hopes that Brook will one day surpass him to become England's all-time leading run-scorer.

Root and Brook spent 86.1 overs batting together in a partnership worth 454, breaking the world record for the fourth wicket and England's record for any wicket. Their stand set up England's declaration with a lead of 267, enabling them to push towards an innings victory despite conceding 556 in their first innings on a lifeless pitch.

Having surpassed Alastair Cook to become England's highest run-scorer in Test history when he reached 71 on the third day, Root went on to reach a career-best score of 262. And while he has the opportunity to put the record out of reach in the coming years, Root believes that Brook's "complete game" could eventually enable him to catch up.

"I hope so," Root said. "You want to create an environment and a team where things are always improving and always getting better. You want the guys that come in to play with that belief that they can go and do really special things… If guys in the future are breaking records then England are in a good place and they're scoring a lot of runs, so hopefully that is the case.

"I love playing with Brooky. I've batted a lot together with him at Yorkshire and seeing him come into this team and fit so seamlessly into Test cricket has been awesome. To get the opportunity to stand there at the other end and watch him go and smack 300 is pretty surreal, really, and to be able to get a big chunk of this score and that partnership myself is pretty cool too.

"He's got such a complete game. He can score all around the wicket, he plays seam well, spin well and high pace well, and that's a pretty good recipe for scoring runs. I'm not surprised at all in him going on and doing something special like that, but I don't think it'll be the last time we see him with a monster score by his name."

Brook was 18 years old when he first played alongside Root for Yorkshire, and described him as "mega" to bat with. "It makes you feel so comfortable when you're watching him at the other end," Brook said. "He makes the game look so easy when he's playing the ball so late, and making the bowlers look so slow… We just tried to cash in on what was a good pitch."

Root described Brook's innings as a "masterclass" which reflected the strides he has made in his young career - not least the fitness drive that enabled him to spend seven hours in the middle. "One of the best things with Harry is he's such a quick learner," Root said. "He always has been, really.

"His natural game, with how freely he scores and plays, especially in the corridor outside off stump, is exactly what you want from someone in the middle order: to be able to apply pressure to bowlers' best balls… He wasn't really taking many risks and then he just puts the foot down and can hit 360 [degrees] and make it very difficult for both seamers and spinners to tie him down."

Brook joked after his innings that there was a time, not so long ago, that he might have "made 150 and had a slog", instead of pushing on towards one of the highest scores in England's history. But, after missing the tour of India and the subsequent IPL following the death of his grandmother earlier this year, Brook used the downtime to work on his stamina in training, and Root acknowledged that the benefits were plain to see.

Highest individual men's Test scores for England • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

"He's gone away and worked extremely hard on his fitness," he said. "That's why you put the training in: not just from a physical point of view, being able to stand up to it, but mentally. When you do that training that you don't really want to do and you put yourself in a dark place in practice, then when you get there in the game, it becomes that much easier because you've done it before."

Brook has now scored more Test runs in six innings in Pakistan than in 21 innings at home, with three hundreds on England's most recent tour here in 2022. He simply ascribed it to "chance" but his feats have not gone unnoticed among his team-mates: "I'm very glad that he was born in England and not in Pakistan because his record here is just a joke," Root said.

Root has played down the significance of his own status as England's leading run-scorer, explaining that his ambitions extend beyond that. "When I say that, I don't mean it in an arrogant way or anything," he said. "I've just never really been driven by it. I've never really been one to have goals, because I just feel like if you miss them, then you've failed.

"The biggest driver for me is how many games can we go on to win now for the rest of my career. How many games can you affect with the bat and contribute towards? There's no better feeling than - especially in these conditions when it's so heavily favoured one way and so flat - to be able to potentially go and win a Test match tomorrow. It's so exciting.