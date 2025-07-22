Matches (7)
Leics vs Derbyshire, 39th Match at Derby, County DIV2, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
39th Match, Derby, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Scorecard summary
Leicestershire • 398/10(117.1 overs)1st INNINGS
151 (310)
6/56 (25)
115 (139)
2/49 (16)
Derbyshire • 189/10(71.1 overs)1st INNINGS
56 (122)
6/51 (20)
54 (107)
1/10 (7)
Leicestershire • 236/9(42.3 overs)2nd INNINGS
90 (99)
5/64 (16)
45 (44)
4/81 (14.3)
Derbyshire • 256/10(116.3 overs)2nd INNINGS
55 (130)
7/93 (40)
50 (84)
1/9 (11)
Match details
|County Ground, Derby
|Toss
|Leicestershire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Leicestershire 22, Derbyshire 2
Derbyshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|11
|45
|lbw
|41
|110
|caught
|4
|21
|bowled
|6
|10
|caught
|32
|117
|bowled
|23
|54
|lbw
|10
|36
|caught
|50
|84
|caught
|55
|130
|bowled
|0
|7
|not out
|12
|85
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 3, w 2, pen 5)
|Total
|256(10 wkts; 116.3 ovs)
