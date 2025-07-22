Matches (7)
Leics vs Derbyshire, 39th Match at Derby, County DIV2, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
39th Match, Derby, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
398 & 236/9d
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(T:446) 189 & 256

Leics won by 189 runs

Scorecard summary
Leicestershire 398/10(117.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Lewis Hill
151 (310)
Luis Reece
6/56 (25)
Rehan Ahmed
115 (139)
Zak Chappell
2/49 (16)
Derbyshire 189/10(71.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Harry Came
56 (122)
Rehan Ahmed
6/51 (20)
Caleb Jewell
54 (107)
Ian Holland
1/10 (7)
Leicestershire 236/9(42.3 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Ian Holland
90 (99)
Luis Reece
5/64 (16)
Ben Green
45 (44)
Alex Thomson
4/81 (14.3)
Derbyshire 256/10(116.3 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Alex Thomson
55 (130)
Rehan Ahmed
7/93 (40)
Zak Chappell
50 (84)
Ben Green
1/9 (11)
View full scorecard
Match details
County Ground, Derby
TossLeicestershire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Jack Shantry
England
Neil Pratt
Match Referee
England
Peter Such
PointsLeicestershire 22, Derbyshire 2
Derbyshire Innings
Player NameRB
DL Lloyd
caught1145
CP Jewell
lbw41110
HRC Came
caught421
WL Madsen
bowled610
BD Guest
caught32117
AHT Donald
bowled2354
LM Reece
lbw1036
ZJ Chappell
caught5084
AT Thomson
caught55130
BM Tickner
bowled07
JP Morley
not out1285
Extras(b 2, lb 3, w 2, pen 5)
Total256(10 wkts; 116.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI10613179
GLA10424145
DER10226128
LAN10226124
MID10442123
GLO10136116
NOR10244110
KEN1025392
Full Table