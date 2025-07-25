Rehan Ahmed takes 13 in the match to strengthen Foxes promotion hunt

Leicestershire 398 (Hill 151, Rehan 115, Handscomb 101, Reece 6-56) and 236 for 9 dec (Holland 90, Reece 5-64, Thomson 4-81) beat Derbyshire 189 (Came 56, Jewell 54, Rehan 6-51) and 256 (Thomson 55, Chappell 50, Rehan 7-93) by 189 runs

Leicestershire took another big stride towards promotion when they finally overcame stubborn Derbyshire by 189 runs in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match at the Central Co-op County Ground Derby.

Once again England allrounder Rehan Ahmed enjoyed another memorable day, taking three wickets to end with 7 for 93 and match figures of 13 for 144 to become the first Leicestershire player to take more than 12 wickets and score a century in the same game since Fred Geeson in 1901 at Glossop.

Leicestershire's sixth win of the season takes them 34 points clear of second-placed Glamorgan with Derbyshire dropping down to third.

Derbyshire can take consolation from the way they made the visitors work hard for the win before they were bowled out for 256. After Zak Chappell made 50, the last pair of Alex Thomson , who scored 55, and Jack Morley with 12, resisted for 156 balls before Ian Holland clinched victory with 23 overs remaining.

The previous evening Derbyshire captain Wayne Madsen had spoken about the importance of showing resilience and his team certainly did that starting with the overnight pair of Brooke Guest and Aneurin Donald.

Rehan continued to bowl from the City End while England pace bowler Josh Hull peppered the pair with short-pitched deliveries. Guest was struck on the hand and Donald took a couple of blows to the body along with one to the helmet but the visitors were frustrated until a change of bowling did the trick.

Ben Green took over from Rehan and in his second over he brought one back to beat the forward defensive push of Donald.

Rehan switched ends and he celebrated his fifth wicket of the innings and 11th of the match by having Guest caught at short leg for 32.

Another bowling change brought the next wicket with Louis Kimber taking over from Rehan and trapping Luis Reece lbw with one that straightened to hit him in front.

Derbyshire got to lunch without further setbacks and when Leicestershire took the new ball, Chappell took three fours from a Liam Trevaskis over. The entertainment continued with Chappell reverse sweeping Rehan for his 10th four to reach 50 from 78 balls but when he went for another big shot against the legspinner he was caught at wide long-on.

When Rehan bowled Blair Tickner in his next over, it seemed only a matter of time but Thomson and Morley dug in to delay the tea interval.