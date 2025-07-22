Matches (7)
Middlesex vs Northants, 38th Match at Northwood, County DIV2, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
38th Match, Northwood, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
625/8d
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
(fo) 261 & 257

Middlesex won by an innings and 107 runs

Scorecard summary
Middlesex 625/8(146 overs)
1st INNINGS
Max Holden
151 (282)
Saif Zaib
3/70 (15)
Kane Williamson
114 (159)
Ben Sanderson
2/75 (24)
Northamptonshire 261/10(81.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Saif Zaib
82 (159)
Ryan Higgins
4/51 (16)
Lewis McManus
39 (49)
Noah Cornwell
3/48 (11.3)
Northamptonshire 257/10(90 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Rob Keogh
61* (192)
Ryan Higgins
3/54 (22)
Saif Zaib
44 (77)
Toby Roland-Jones
2/47 (20)
View full scorecard
Match details
Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood
TossNorthamptonshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Anthony Harris
England
Hassan Adnan
Match Referee
England
Wayne Noon
PointsMiddlesex 24, Northamptonshire 2
Northants Innings
Player NameRB
R Vasconcelos
lbw915
LD McManus
bowled3069
A Sharma
bowled01
JJG Sales
bowled2634
GA Bartlett
caught920
SA Zaib
caught4477
RI Keogh
not out61192
DJ Leech
bowled1433
BW Sanderson
caught1262
L Guthrie
caught818
YS Chahal
bowled2019
Extras(b 12, lb 1, w 11)
Total257(10 wkts; 90 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI10613179
GLA10424145
DER10226128
LAN10226124
MID10442123
GLO10136116
NOR10244110
KEN1025392
Full Table