Middlesex vs Northants, 38th Match at Northwood, County DIV2, Jul 22 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
38th Match, Northwood, July 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Middlesex • 625/8(146 overs)1st INNINGS
151 (282)
3/70 (15)
114 (159)
2/75 (24)
Northamptonshire • 261/10(81.3 overs)1st INNINGS
82 (159)
4/51 (16)
39 (49)
3/48 (11.3)
Northamptonshire • 257/10(90 overs)2nd INNINGS
61* (192)
3/54 (22)
44 (77)
2/47 (20)
Match details
|Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood
|Toss
|Northamptonshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Middlesex 24, Northamptonshire 2
Northants Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|9
|15
|bowled
|30
|69
|bowled
|0
|1
|bowled
|26
|34
|caught
|9
|20
|caught
|44
|77
|not out
|61
|192
|bowled
|14
|33
|caught
|12
|62
|caught
|8
|18
|bowled
|20
|19
|Extras
|(b 12, lb 1, w 11)
|Total
|257(10 wkts; 90 ovs)
