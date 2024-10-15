Matches (25)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Spring Challenge (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test at Multan, PAK vs ENG, Oct 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Multan, October 15 - 19, 2024, England tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 891 Runs • 55.69 Avg • 47.9 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 829 Runs • 59.21 Avg • 69.37 SR
JE Root
10 M • 1196 Runs • 79.73 Avg • 60.98 SR
HC Brook
7 M • 694 Runs • 63.09 Avg • 83.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aamer Jamal
4 M • 19 Wkts • 4.34 Econ • 35.94 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 87.92 SR
AAP Atkinson
7 M • 38 Wkts • 4.05 Econ • 32.42 SR
Shoaib Bashir
8 M • 29 Wkts • 3.52 Econ • 62.75 SR
Head to head
Squad
PAK
ENG
Player
Role
Shan Masood (c)
Opening Batter
Saud Shakeel (vc)
Middle order Batter
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Haseebullah Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Mehran Mumtaz 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Hurraira 
Batter
Noman Ali 
Bowler
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Sajid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Zahid Mahmood 
Bowler
Match details
Multan Cricket Stadium
Series
England tour of Pakistan
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2554
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days15,16,17,18,19 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND118219874.24
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
ENG179719345.59
SA62312838.89
NZ83503637.50
BAN83503334.38
WI91622018.52
PAK82601616.67
