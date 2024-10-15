Matches (25)
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test at Multan, PAK vs ENG, Oct 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
L
L
L
L
England
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 891 Runs • 55.69 Avg • 47.9 SR
PAK10 M • 829 Runs • 59.21 Avg • 69.37 SR
ENG10 M • 1196 Runs • 79.73 Avg • 60.98 SR
ENG7 M • 694 Runs • 63.09 Avg • 83.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK4 M • 19 Wkts • 4.34 Econ • 35.94 SR
PAK10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 87.92 SR
ENG7 M • 38 Wkts • 4.05 Econ • 32.42 SR
ENG8 M • 29 Wkts • 3.52 Econ • 62.75 SR
Squad
PAK
ENG
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2554
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|15,16,17,18,19 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Pakistan drop Shaheen, Naseem alongside Babar for next two Tests
Called up are the uncapped Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah and spinner Mehran Mumtaz, as well as seasoned spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali
James Anderson buoyed by breadth and depth of evolving fast bowling stocks
Fast bowling consultant believes England's options are expanding ahead of next winter's Ashes
Pakistan to re-use same pitch in Multan for second Test against England
James Anderson says Ben Stokes is "good to go" as England ponder changes to XI