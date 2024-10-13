Pakistan to re-use same pitch in Multan for second Test against England

Pakistan are set to use the same pitch twice in a row in Multan as they look to respond to their innings defeat against England . Industrial-sized fans were set up at either end of the pitch as both teams held optional training sessions on Sunday after it was heavily watered by groundstaff in the aftermath of the first Test.

Jason Gillespie and Shan Masood, Pakistan's coach and captain, had a look at the pitch on Sunday morning, before Gillespie had a lengthy conversation with Tony Hemming, the PCB's Australian head curator. The bowlers' footmarks from the first Test looked dry and cracked, and were further dried by the fans and the harsh sun.

Pakistan's move is unusual, not least because it is rare for the same venue to stage consecutive Tests. But ICC's pitch regulations only require the "best possible pitch and outfield conditions" with no stipulations that the surface must be fresh or unused, and after 11 consecutive home Tests without a win, Pakistan may feel the need to try something different.

The decision to play the second Test on the same strip may empower England to pick Ben Stokes , with spin likely to play a bigger role. Stokes has ramped up his bowling workloads over the past week and bowled at full pace in the nets on Sunday morning, suggesting he should be fit to return and could play the role of a third seamer if required.

James Anderson , who is overseeing England's fast bowlers on this tour, told the BBC: "He looks great. He has worked really hard on his fitness and is looking as strong as I've ever seen him… Knowing Ben, once he gets into the game, there will be no stopping him. He's just that sort of player. He's good to go: we'll just have to wait and see what he can do in the game."

England were braced for "result wickets" after taking a 1-0 lead with two Tests to play, and are anticipating a lower-scoring match when the second Test starts on Tuesday. The pitch offered nothing for bowlers in the first Test, with 1,599 runs scored for the loss of 26 wickets - an average of 61.5 runs per wicket.

Ben Stokes was running the drinks • Getty Images

Anderson predicted that Pakistan's plans will see spin play a greater role, which he suggested could suit England. "That's a first for me in Test cricket," he said. "When we're talking about Ben's workloads and his bowling, it might play into our hands with that, with the spinners potentially playing more of a part… We don't know what we're going to get.

"Going off the last game, we did see it go up and down - mainly down - towards the back end. The cracks started opening up. I'm no groundsman, but I don't think you can make cracks go back together that easily, certainly in three days. You'd expect it to do something off the cracks and with it being dry and hot again, you'd expect the spinners to play more of a part."

There were some signs of variable bounce by the final day of the Test as England wrapped up their win, but Chris Woakes said it had offered "bugger all" for bowlers. Kevin Pietersen, the former England captain, described it as a "bowlers' graveyard" on X/Twitter, and suggested that Pakistan should re-use it for the second Test.