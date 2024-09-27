Matches (16)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
WCL 2 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test at Kanpur, IND vs BDESH, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Test, Kanpur, September 27 - October 01, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
BAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
W
W
Bangladesh
L
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 1094 Runs • 64.35 Avg • 68.28 SR
IND10 M • 711 Runs • 41.82 Avg • 61.77 SR
10 M • 661 Runs • 34.79 Avg • 62.18 SR
BAN8 M • 627 Runs • 48.23 Avg • 61.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 48 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 37.43 SR
IND7 M • 36 Wkts • 3.17 Econ • 28.88 SR
10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 57.24 SR
BAN7 M • 33 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 52 SR
Squad
IND
BAN
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Green Park, Kanpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2552
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|27,28,29,30 September, 1 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Domestic grind prepares Akash well for the deep end
The fast bowler says his experience with various domestic teams helped him settle into the Indian team environment quickly
Shakib 'eligible for selection' for Kanpur Test against India
Allrounder was reported to be struggling with a finger niggle during the first Test in Chennai