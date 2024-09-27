Matches (16)
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test at Kanpur, IND vs BDESH, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Kanpur, September 27 - October 01, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
India FlagIndia
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 1094 Runs • 64.35 Avg • 68.28 SR
RG Sharma
10 M • 711 Runs • 41.82 Avg • 61.77 SR
Najmul Hossain Shanto
10 M • 661 Runs • 34.79 Avg • 62.18 SR
Mushfiqur Rahim
8 M • 627 Runs • 48.23 Avg • 61.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ashwin
9 M • 48 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 37.43 SR
JJ Bumrah
7 M • 36 Wkts • 3.17 Econ • 28.88 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 57.24 SR
Taijul Islam
7 M • 33 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 52 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
BAN
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Akash Deep 
Bowler
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarfaraz Khan 
Middle order Batter
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shubman Gill 
Opening Batter
Yash Dayal 
Bowler
Match details
Green Park, Kanpur
Series
Bangladesh tour of India
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2552
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days27,28,29,30 September, 1 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND107218671.67
AUS128319062.50
SL84404850.00
NZ73403642.85
ENG168718142.19
BAN73403339.29
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table