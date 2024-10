Who has the most runs, and wickets, in women's T20 World Cups so far?

The Surrey spinners Jim Laker (who took 19 for 90) and Tony Lock (1 for 106) famously shared all 20 wickets in the Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1956. It has happened in just five other Test matches , three of them also Ashes Tests. In Melbourne in January 1902 , Monty Noble (13 for 77) and Hugh Trumble (7 for 87) took all 20 England wickets, while the boot was on the other foot at Edgbaston in May 1909 , when Colin Blythe (11 for 102) and George Hirst (9 for 86) did the damage. And it happened again at Lord's in 1972 , when Bob Massie took 16 for 137 and Dennis Lillee 4 for 140 against England; rather surprisingly perhaps as there have been more than 1800 Tests since, this remains the most recent instance.