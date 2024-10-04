Matches (9)
Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Abu Dhabi, IRE vs SA, Oct 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Abu Dhabi, October 04, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ireland
W
L
A
L
L
South Africa
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE10 M • 331 Runs • 41.38 Avg • 84.22 SR
IRE10 M • 253 Runs • 36.14 Avg • 80.31 SR
7 M • 308 Runs • 51.33 Avg • 91.12 SR
7 M • 133 Runs • 22.17 Avg • 57.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE9 M • 17 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 24.35 SR
IRE10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 37.76 SR
SA6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.72 Econ • 28.55 SR
3 M • 6 Wkts • 5.24 Econ • 29 SR
Squad
IRE
SA
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4781
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.30, Second Session 19.30-23.00
|Match days
|4 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Ireland vs South Africa News
Adair brothers star as Ireland level series
This was Ireland's first T20I win against South Africa and second overall against them in internationals
Rickelton, Hendricks smash quick fifties to set up comfortable win for South Africa
Although Ireland scored their second-highest T20I total against South Africa, they did not have enough