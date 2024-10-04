South Africa bring in Verreynne for the injured de Zorzi, opt to bat against Ireland

Toss South Africa chose to bat vs Ireland

For the second game in a row, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in Abu Dhabi as they look to take a 2-0 lead and seal the three-match series.

South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi , who went off the field after hurting his knee while sliding to make a stop in the deep in the first ODI , has been rested for today's game. He underwent an MRI scan on Thursday, which revealed a soft tissue injury in his right knee, and has been left out as a precautionary measure.

Kyle Verreynne slots in for him, with Bavuma moving up to open alongside Ryan Rickelton, who scored a crucial 91 in the last game.

Nandre Burger , who did not play the series opener, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour, as well as South Africa's upcoming two-match Test tour of Bangladesh "due to a lumbar stress reaction".

Ireland named an unchanged XI from the side that went down by 139 runs in the first ODI.

South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Kyle Verreynne, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Wiaan Mulder, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Lizaad Williams, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman