Live
2nd ODI (D/N), Abu Dhabi, October 04, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(3/50 ov) 13/0
Ireland FlagIreland

South Africa chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.33
forecasterLive Forecast:SA 273
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Bet
Report

South Africa bring in Verreynne for the injured de Zorzi, opt to bat against Ireland

Ireland have named the same XI that lost the first ODI by 139 runs

Abhimanyu Bose
04-Oct-2024 • 22 mins ago
Kyle Verreynne loads up a pull shot, South Africa vs Netherlands, 1st ODI, Centurion, November 26, 2021

Kyle Verreynne has replaced Tony de Zorzi in the South Africa XI  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss South Africa chose to bat vs Ireland
For the second game in a row, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in Abu Dhabi as they look to take a 2-0 lead and seal the three-match series.
South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi, who went off the field after hurting his knee while sliding to make a stop in the deep in the first ODI, has been rested for today's game. He underwent an MRI scan on Thursday, which revealed a soft tissue injury in his right knee, and has been left out as a precautionary measure.
Kyle Verreynne slots in for him, with Bavuma moving up to open alongside Ryan Rickelton, who scored a crucial 91 in the last game.
Nandre Burger, who did not play the series opener, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour, as well as South Africa's upcoming two-match Test tour of Bangladesh "due to a lumbar stress reaction".
Ireland named an unchanged XI from the side that went down by 139 runs in the first ODI.
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Kyle Verreynne, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Wiaan Mulder, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Lizaad Williams, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Stephen Doheny (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Gavin Hoey, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Craig Young
IrelandSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs IrelandSouth Africa tour of United Arab Emirates

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
SA 71.88%
SAIRE
100%50%100%SA InningsIRE Innings

Over 3 • SA 13/0

Live Forecast: SA 273
Powered by Smart Stats
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
RD Rickelton
not out511
T Bavuma
not out77
Extras(w 1)
Total13(0 wkts; 3 ovs)
<1 / 3>