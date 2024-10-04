Injured Nandre Burger ruled out of remainder of Ireland ODI series, Bangladesh Tests
Tony de Zorzi has also been rested for the second ODI vs Ireland after hurting his knee during the first ODI
Nandre Burger has been ruled out of remainder of the three-match ODI series against Ireland in Abu Dhabi as well as the upcoming Test series in Bangladesh following "a lumbar stress reaction".
Burger "experienced discomfort in his lower back, and subsequent scans revealed the injury," CSA said in a statement on Friday, not long before the start of the second ODI, adding that Burger "will return home and undergo further assessments".
There was no update about a replacement for the third ODI of the series, which South Africa are leading 1-0 after a 139-run win in the first game, but CSA said a replacement for the Tests in Dhaka and Chattogram would be "announced in due course". That squad has Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson and Wiaan Mulder as the fast-bowling options.
Also missing the second ODI against Ireland is Tony de Zorzi. CSA said de Zorzi had picked up "a soft tissue injury of his right knee" and was being rested from the game as a precaution.
He hurt his knee attempting to slide and field the ball in the deep on the sand-based outfield in Abu Dhabi in the first ODI on Wednesday, and immediately left the field and was seen walking gingerly on the sidelines. He didn't return to field, and underwent MRI scans on Thursday, which revealed the injury.
De Zorzi is also in the squad for the Tests in Bangladesh, and is the likely opening partner for Aiden Markram there. The squad doesn't have another opening batter, with Tristan Stubbs, captain Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham and one of Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne, the wicketkeeper-batters, likely to form the middle-order, with the uncapped Matthew Breetzke around as back-up.