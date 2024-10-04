Injured Nandre Burger ruled out of remainder of Ireland ODI series, Bangladesh Tests

Burger "experienced discomfort in his lower back, and subsequent scans revealed the injury," CSA said in a statement on Friday, not long before the start of the second ODI, adding that Burger "will return home and undergo further assessments".

He hurt his knee attempting to slide and field the ball in the deep on the sand-based outfield in Abu Dhabi in the first ODI on Wednesday, and immediately left the field and was seen walking gingerly on the sidelines. He didn't return to field, and underwent MRI scans on Thursday, which revealed the injury.