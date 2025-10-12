Williamson to miss England T20Is, targets return for ODIs

Williamson, 35, is among a group of players who have a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC). He had earlier made himself unavailable for the three-match T20I series against Australia and missed the Zimbabwe tour to play county cricket and the Hundred as part of his deal with Middlesex

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said that Williamson was also dealing with a "minor medical issue" in the past month and that it was agreed that he needed more time to recover.

"He's obviously a world class player and we're hoping these two weeks will ensure he's ready for the ODIs against England and the following tour by West Indies," Walter said in a statement.

Regular white-ball captain Mitchell Santner returned from an abdominal surgery to take charge of the team while fast bowler Ben Sears was sidelined with a left-hamstring injury, sustained during training last week. An MRI scan revealed a hamstring tear, which will require three-four weeks to recover.

Sears' good friend and Wellington team-mate Rachin Ravindra , though, is set to return to action after being ruled out of the Australia T20Is with a facial injury . The allrounder had collided with the boundary boards during fielding practice at Bay Oval in the lead-up to the first T20I.

Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Lockie Ferguson (hamstring) were all unavailable due to injury.

"It's great to have Mitch back," Walter said. "Alongside being our leader, he's one of the very best white-ball spinners in the world and his skills and experience will be a welcome addition.

"Likewise, it's nice to welcome back Rachin who was unlucky to miss out on Australia and I know is really excited for this series."

Auckland mates Jimmy Neesham and Bevon Jacobs are part of New Zealand's T20I squad • Zimbabwe Cricket

Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes have all been retained along with allrounder Jimmy Neesham

Neesham had originally been picked as a replacement player for the Australia T20Is after Ravindra had hurt his face, but he was particularly impressive in the third T20I in Mount Maunganui where he cut through Australia's middle order with figures of 4 for 26.

Neesham, who turned 35 last month, has ambitions of playing for New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"I want to win a World Cup for New Zealand and that's the reason I'm still playing and I'm still available," Neesham said at his press conference after the third T20I against Australia. "It's a very, very clear goal of mine. What happens with selection in the six months leading up to the tournament is up to powers above me. But no, I'll just stay ready. If I'm in the squads or not leading up to the tournament, I'll just take that in my stride and try and provide performances as best as I can when I'm selected in most teams."

The T20I series against England will kick off at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 18. Hagley Oval will also host the second T20I, on October 20, before the teams will shift to Auckland for the third - and final - T20I. The three-match ODI series will run from October 26 to November 1.

Williamson could make his New Zealand return at his home ground, Bay Oval, on October 26.

NZ T20I squad