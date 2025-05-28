Kane Williamson shares the stardust as Middlesex Blast stint begins

Kane Williamson will call Lord's his home ground for the coming months and looked the part in his box-fresh Middlesex training kit on Wednesday. His deal for the English summer covers the T20 Blast, at least five County Championship games and the Hundred, and he will base himself in north London with his young family throughout.

Williamson hitched a lift to St John's Wood with Stephen Eskinazi, his new captain, and pulled a Karachi Kings kitbag - barely used in an abbreviated PSL stint - out of the boot on arrival. He briefly caught up with Nathan Lyon - an early arrival ahead of the World Test Championship final - on the Nursery Ground, before his first net as a Middlesex player.

He later revealed his plans to extend his 'casual' arrangement with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for 2025-26, with his commitments in NW8 overlapping with an upcoming tour to Zimbabwe. Williamson's first day at Lord's served as an allegory for the modern game: he turns 35 in August, and while he sees red-ball cricket as the sport's "soul", his own priorities are changing.

"My wife's English, so we were keen to come over here," he said. "To come here and call Lord's home for a little bit, it's quite special… I've got three kids, and they're all quite small, so there'll be a few parks and things we'll visit, but it's nice to be in one place for a [long] period of time. I've always enjoyed my time here, and summer has always got a nice buzz in London especially."

Williamson declined an NZC central contract last year, enabling him to skip a bilateral white-ball series to take up an SA20 deal. "I'll be continuing with that," he said. "Obviously, the landscape is changing really fast. I played a pretty large volume of international cricket in the last contract year, so we will be working through that again this season… It's just a work in progress."

Williamson catches up with Nathan Lyon • Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 15 years since his international debut have seen the sport's structures transform, driven primarily by the IPL. "I feel really grateful that I started when I did, personally," Williamson said. "The opportunities now are vast, and that's an amazing thing, and the growth of the game - more so in one format than the others - is, overall, a great thing for a lot more people.

"But I talk about the soul of the game, and I still see that as the red ball… The bond that you have with a team when international cricket is the only pathway that you aspire to play, and there is this journey that you're on… That's slightly harder to achieve when you're playing in all different competitions, and it comes and goes a little bit."

Williamson's signature was the indirect result of Middlesex's outlier status among English counties . They are merely tenants at Lord's, and the ground's owners, MCC, effectively brokered the move on the county's behalf; he will also captain London Spirit, the franchise which MCC will soon run alongside a Silicon Valley tech consortium, in the Hundred this summer.

It is a unique arrangement, but one that should prove beneficial to all parties. Williamson's first assignment is to revive Middlesex's T20 fortunes: champions in 2008, they have only twice reached the quarter-finals since (in 2016 and 2019). When they last won a Blast match at Lord's, Eoin Morgan was England's white-ball captain, and Boris Johnson was prime minister.

The competition itself is struggling, too. Middlesex sold 108,144 tickets for their four Blast games at Lord's in 2019 but only 64,351 last year, and are braced for a poor crowd against Sussex on Thursday night. The blame is shared between the Hundred's impact on the fixture list, rising living costs, the pandemic's effect on London working habits, and the club's own results.

Although the Blast has flagged since he last played in it, for Yorkshire in 2018, Williamson's presence at Lord's is proof that English cricket retains a certain pull. "When you see Test cricket on TV in this part of the world, it always gives you a lift," he said. "To see full houses, often, is special to me… Seeing that appreciation and passion in that format over here is great."

Williamson heads to the nets on his first day with Middlesex • Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

"You do start to reflect a little bit," he said. "When some of those decisions are made, you go, 'Oh gosh, there's an end point.' Before that, you're on the journey, and there's a pursuit there. It's not connected to those other three, but we've all been playing at the same time and competed against each other for a long time… We've chatted a lot over the years.

"You do realise that you're not just cricketers as well: you're human beings, and your life situation changes, and you go through a lot over the 14 or 15 years that we've all been doing it together… Until the decision is made, you assume that's not happening; then it does, and you go, 'Ah, I can understand it. It's life.'"