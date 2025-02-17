Kane Williamson to play for London Spirit and Middlesex

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has become the first direct overseas signing in the men's Hundred and will captain London Spirit during this year's competition, as previously reported on ESPNcricinfo . He will also play for Middlesex during a four-month stay in the UK.

Williamson, 34, has not played in the Hundred, despite being picked up in the original draft by Birmingham Phoenix, withdrawing from his deal in 2021 to manage an elbow issue. He will make his debut in the season opener at Lord's on August 5, having agreed a contract with Spirit as part of new rules allowing teams to sign a player outside of the draft via one of their 10 retentions spots.

"We're thrilled to have Kane on board for this summer," Fraser Stewart, London Spirit's general manager, said. "For us to be able to make a direct signing of this calibre is truly exciting for London Spirit, and I am sure that he will be looking forward to captaining our talented side."

London Spirit were the most highly valued team in the ECB's process to sell equity in the Hundred, with a Silicon Valley consortium expected to pay £145 million for a 49% share. Talks have begun with MCC over the team's name and branding , but they will remain unchanged for this year.

Williamson said: "Our international schedule has allowed for a bit of break during the English summer, and I was looking to come to the UK with my family, so when this opportunity arose it was a really exciting prospect. The Home of Cricket is one of my favourite grounds in the world for so many different reasons. I've had so many incredible moments there.

"Every player in the world holds Lord's in the highest regard. They have been able to maintain the tradition around playing there, and that's what makes it unique to any other place in the world."

Williamson, who has previously turned out for Gloucestershire and Yorkshire in county cricket, is expected to be available for at least 10 of Middlesex's Vitality Blast and at least five County Championship fixtures during the latter half of the season. He will arrive in May, following his involvement at the PSL with Karachi Kings.

While New Zealand will tour Zimbabwe to play all three formats in July-August, Williamson is no longer centrally contracted by NZC and free to prioritise other opportunities.

"I've played a bit of county cricket in the past, but not for a number of years now, so when this opportunity arose with Middlesex it was a really exciting prospect," Williamson added.

"To be able to play for Middlesex - a fine club with a rich heritage - is really exciting and something that I'm really looking forward to being a part of. There's a good balance of youth and experience in the Middlesex squad, which is great, and I'm really excited to join up with the team, meet the players in the squad and helping out wherever I can."

Alan Coleman, Middlesex's director of cricket, said: "We are hugely excited about Kane joining Middlesex this summer and are looking forward to him making a positive impact in both our Blast and Championship campaigns.

"To have secured one of the most talented players in the world game is a real coup, and we can't wait to welcome him to Lord's and to seeing him heading out with the three Seaxes on his chest.