Josh Little set to join Middlesex for 2025 county season

Josh Little , Ireland's left-arm seamer, is set to follow in the footsteps of his former international team-mate Tim Murtagh, after signing for Middlesex for the 2025 season.

Little, 25, is likely to feature primarily in the Vitality Blast, but will be available for other formats, subject to his international and Irish domestic commitments. The final details of his deal remain subject to Cricket Ireland issuing a No Objection Certificate.

To date, Little has claimed 139 international wickets across both white-ball formats, including 4 for 45 on debut against England in Dublin in 2019. His best figures of 6 for 36 came in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare in December 2023.

He brings with him a wealth of experience on the T20 franchise circuit, including a stint with Gujarat Titans in the IPL, whom he helped reach the final in 2023. He has also featured in the Caribbean Premier League, the SA20, the ILT20, Major League Cricket, and the Lanka Premier League, and the Hundred, with a pair of stints with Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire.

"It's an honour and a privilege to have the opportunity to be part of Middlesex, one of the most prestigious cricket clubs in our game," Little said. "I can't wait to meet everyone, see some familiar faces, and put in the hard yards both on and off the field.

"I'd like to thank Middlesex for putting their trust in me, and I'm thoroughly looking forward to what's to come. The opportunity to play at Lord's is hugely exciting and I can't wait to get going."

Little's unveiling follows last week's news that Kane Williamson had signed a joint deal to play for Middlesex and London Spirit in the 2025 season.

Alan Coleman, Middlesex's director of cricket, added: "To secure a player of Josh's T20 experience and proven ability is huge for us, as he has performed at the highest level of white-ball cricket around the world for the last few years.

"He brings something different to our attack. He's got genuine pace, is a left-armer, which in itself poses problems for batters, has a fierce short ball, and has skills that make him perfect for bowling both at the top and in the death overs of an innings.