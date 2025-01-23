Hundred and MLC avoid fixtures clash for 2025

The Hundred and Major League Cricket (MLC) will avoid a clash for 2025, boosting both leagues' chances of securing the world's best male players. Neither league has publicly confirmed dates for this season but ESPNcricinfo understands that MLC will run from mid-June to mid-July, finishing around two weeks before the Hundred starts in early August.

The Hundred will still not have a clear window to itself this year, with a looming two-week clash with the Caribbean Premier League set to affect the availability of West Indies men's players. MLC's finals could also overlap with the long-delayed start of a European T20 Premier League, which is due to take place from July 15-August 3 in Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland.

Fixtures for the Hundred will be released in full next week but the competition has been designated a clear window in August, avoiding a clash with any England matches - men's or women's. It is expected to start immediately after the fifth men's Test against India and run until the finals weekend on August 31.

MLC recently appointed Johnny Grave as its new chief executive , after he stepped down from the same role at CWI in October. Grave has strong contacts within English cricket from his time at Surrey and the Professional Cricketers' Association, and will hope to improve MLC's relationship with the ECB in his new role.

Cummins, Steven Smith and Travis Head were among the Australia Test players involved in MLC last year though are not expected to be available for much of the 2025 edition due to a clash with a tour to the Caribbean. It raises the possibility that the trio could feature in the Hundred for the first time, if they choose to register for March's draft.

Hundred teams have already opened discussions with overseas players for the 2025 season, with each men's and women's team permitted one direct singing among their 10 retentions. The deadline for retentions is February 24, with the draft expected to take place in mid-March before the start of the IPL.

ESPNcricinfo understands London Spirit have agreed a deal to sign Kane Williamson as their captain, and are also interested in recruiting Jamie Smith from Birmingham Phoenix as their designated central contract player. Southern Brave and Manchester Originals are eyeing the signings of Laura Wolvaardt and Amelia Kerr respectively.