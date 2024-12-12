Top Men's Hundred salaries to rise by 60 percent in 2025

Top salaries in the men's Hundred have been boosted by 60 percent for 2025 as the ECB pushes to attract the world's best players to the competition in its transitional season. The board mooted even bigger hikes to prospective investors earlier this year, with further increases expected once the ongoing sales process is fully complete.

The biggest women's salaries have also increased, though only by 30 percent, and the highest male earner in the Hundred will earn more than three times as much as the highest female earner. Two years ago, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) called for gender pay parity in the Hundred by 2025 , though the ECB pushed back against the timeframe in its response to the report.

ESPNcricinfo understands that each team will be permitted to use one of their 10 retention spots to make a direct overseas signing next year, enabling them to negotiate with players rather than relying on the draft. Teams will also be allowed a fourth overseas player in their squad, though only three in their playing XI.

The salary increases in both the men's and women's game mean that the Hundred's top wages are now near-identical to those on offer in Australia's Big Bash Leagues. The top men's salary in the Hundred is £200,000, which falls into the A$360,000-420,000 range for platinum BBL picks; the top women's salary is £65,000, slightly more than the A$110,000 on offer in the WBBL.

Rob Hillman, the ECB's director of major events, described salary increases as "imperative in the current landscape of global cricket". He said: "We want the best players participating in the Hundred to keep entertaining the millions of fans who've come through the doors in the four years of the competition, particularly families, young people and fans who are new to the game.

"I'm glad in the men's competition we've been able to boost our top earners to £200,000, while to be at £65,000 for our top earners in the women's competition is another step forward. That we are now offering four times what we were able to offer in the first year of the women's competition is telling of the game's continued growth, and clearly not the end of our journey.

"We're really excited about where the Hundred goes next, conversations with potential investors continue to be incredibly positive, and we're committed to continue delivering a world class competition that excites fans across the globe."