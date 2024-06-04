Shaheen Afridi in talks with Canada's Global T20 after pulling out of the Hundred

Shaheen Shah Afridi played in the Hundred for the first time last year • Getty Images

Shaheen Shah Afridi is in talks to join Canada's Global T20 league, after pulling out of the Hundred citing a desire to spend time with his family. The two leagues are set to clash directly in 2024 and Afridi's withdrawal is a significant blow to the Hundred's standing.

Afridi played in the Hundred for the first time last year, taking six wickets in six appearances for Welsh Fire. He was retained by mutual agreement on a contract worth £100,000 - the second-highest salary band in the league - for the 2024 season, but has now pulled out of his deal. The ECB confirmed his withdrawal on Monday.

"I'm sad to miss out on playing for Welsh Fire this year," Afridi was quoted as saying in a press release. "I enjoyed the Hundred a lot last season, and I was excited about being back in Cardiff. I wish Mike [Hussey, Welsh Fire's coach] and the team the best of luck for 2024."

ESPNcricinfo understands that Afridi's official explanation to the ECB was that he is reluctant to commit to spending four weeks away from his family. The Hundred starts on July 23 and ends on August 18, with players expected to report a few days before their opening match.

Pakistan players are only permitted two No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to play in foreign leagues per season , as per the terms of their central contracts with the PCB. Afridi is already locked into a long-term deal with the Avram Glazer-owned Desert Vipers in UAE's ILT20.

Rather than using his second NOC on the Hundred, Afridi will instead consider playing in the Global T20, a privately-run league in Canada, which is set to return for a fourth season in 2024. The league's organisers are yet to announce a schedule but it is expected to run from July 25 until August 11 - a slightly shorter window than the Hundred.

The first two editions of the Global T20 were in 2018 and 2019 but it was postponed indefinitely during the Covid pandemic. It returned unexpectedly in 2023 , attracting a strong cast of overseas players including Andre Russell, Mohammad Rizwan and Shakib Al Hasan, running at a similar time to the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC).

The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) has received reports of late or non-payment issues with the Global T20 in the past 24 months. As a result, FICA recommends on its leagues hub that "any participating players request advanced payment".