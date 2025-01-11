Matches (11)
News

CPL 2025 to be played from August 14 to September 21

There will be a player draft as well as a round of pre-draft signings ahead of the tournament

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Khary Pierre got rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the first over, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, CPL 2024 final, Providence, October 6, 2024

St Lucia Kings are the defending CPL champions  •  CPL T20 via Getty Images

The 13th edition of the men's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be held from August 14 to September 21 this year, Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the CPL announced on Friday. "Once again there will be no clash with West Indies international matches," a CPL statement said.
"We are pleased to have once again worked with Cricket West Indies to find a window that allows the very best players from across the region to take part in the CPL," Pete Russell, the CPL chief executive, said. "The 2024 season was our most successful to date and we are looking forward to building on that success in 2025."
As has been the case since 2022, there will be 30 league-stage matches featuring the six teams, followed by four playoffs - the eliminator, two qualifiers, and the final. St Lucia Kings are the defending champions, and the tournament will feature losing 2024 finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, who replaced Jamaica Tallawahs before the 2024 edition.
Lynford Inverary, acting chief executive and chief operating officer of CWI, said, "While CWI continues to take a leading role in shaping our overall cricket calendar, the CPL remains a key part of our cricketing ecosystem, playing an important role in the development and promotion of the game throughout the Caribbean."
Specifics in terms of venues, fixtures, etc will be announced later. There will be a draft as well as a round of pre-draft signings for the teams to get their squads in place.
