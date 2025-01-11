CPL 2025 to be played from August 14 to September 21

The 13th edition of the men's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be held from August 14 to September 21 this year, Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the CPL announced on Friday. "Once again there will be no clash with West Indies international matches," a CPL statement said.

"We are pleased to have once again worked with Cricket West Indies to find a window that allows the very best players from across the region to take part in the CPL," Pete Russell, the CPL chief executive, said. "The 2024 season was our most successful to date and we are looking forward to building on that success in 2025."

As has been the case since 2022, there will be 30 league-stage matches featuring the six teams, followed by four playoffs - the eliminator, two qualifiers, and the final. St Lucia Kings are the defending champions , and the tournament will feature losing 2024 finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, who replaced Jamaica Tallawahs before the 2024 edition.

Lynford Inverary, acting chief executive and chief operating officer of CWI, said, "While CWI continues to take a leading role in shaping our overall cricket calendar, the CPL remains a key part of our cricketing ecosystem, playing an important role in the development and promotion of the game throughout the Caribbean."