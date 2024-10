Was India's 46 all out the lowest Test total by a team at home?

India's excellent comeback in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru last week was only the second time a team had made more than ten times their score from the other innings (considering completed innings only). The only bigger difference came at Edgbaston in 1924, when South Africa were bowled out for 30 in their first innings, but recovered to make 390 in the second, 13 times as many. They still lost by an innings, as England had scored 438.