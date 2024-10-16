Matches (27)
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test at Bengaluru, , Oct 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Bengaluru, October 16 - 20, 2024, New Zealand tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
W
W
New Zealand
L
L
A
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 1046 Runs • 58.11 Avg • 79.78 SR
IND10 M • 729 Runs • 45.56 Avg • 63.17 SR
10 M • 1094 Runs • 64.35 Avg • 55.16 SR
6 M • 599 Runs • 49.92 Avg • 55.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND8 M • 42 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 28.76 SR
9 M • 41 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 41.48 SR
NZ6 M • 34 Wkts • 2.68 Econ • 42.41 SR
NZ10 M • 23 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 81.34 SR
Squad
IND
NZ
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2555
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|16,17,18,19,20 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Ravindra hopes to do 'what's true to us' with odds stacked against New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra, with his heroics at the 2023 ODI World Cup and experience at the IPL, will be expected to do well in India
India's problem of plenty - three spinners or three seamers?
Like Kanpur, Bengaluru is expected to have a black soil pitch, which will support the spinners over the course of the Test
'If you play only one way, you don't grow' - for Gambhir, it's adaptability above all else
"We want to keep the game going forward and get the results in whatever situation we are in"
Trial by spin: Tough challenge turns tougher for New Zealand in India
They are entering the Test series with a batting unit that has had one of its worst years against spin