India vs New Zealand, 1st Test at Bengaluru, , Oct 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Bengaluru, October 16 - 20, 2024, New Zealand tour of India
India FlagIndia
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 1046 Runs • 58.11 Avg • 79.78 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 729 Runs • 45.56 Avg • 63.17 SR
KS Williamson
10 M • 1094 Runs • 64.35 Avg • 55.16 SR
R Ravindra
6 M • 599 Runs • 49.92 Avg • 55.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Bumrah
8 M • 42 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 28.76 SR
R Ashwin
9 M • 41 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 41.48 SR
MJ Henry
6 M • 34 Wkts • 2.68 Econ • 42.41 SR
TG Southee
10 M • 23 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 81.34 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
NZ
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Jasprit Bumrah (vc)
Bowler
Akash Deep 
Bowler
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarfaraz Khan 
Middle order Batter
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shubman Gill 
Opening Batter
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
New Zealand tour of India
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2555
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days16,17,18,19,20 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
All Match News

Ravindra hopes to do 'what's true to us' with odds stacked against New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra, with his heroics at the 2023 ODI World Cup and experience at the IPL, will be expected to do well in India

India's problem of plenty - three spinners or three seamers?

Like Kanpur, Bengaluru is expected to have a black soil pitch, which will support the spinners over the course of the Test

'If you play only one way, you don't grow' - for Gambhir, it's adaptability above all else

"We want to keep the game going forward and get the results in whatever situation we are in"

Trial by spin: Tough challenge turns tougher for New Zealand in India

They are entering the Test series with a batting unit that has had one of its worst years against spin

Will O'Rourke's Canterbury Tales, ft. Peter Fulton and Brendon Donkers

The story of how two men got together to make a 6'4" fast bowler go from delivering magic balls to being ready for the grind of Test cricket

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND118219874.24
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
ENG179719345.59
SA62312838.89
NZ83503637.50
BAN83503334.38
WI91622018.52
PAK82601616.67
Full Table